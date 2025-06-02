Did Christopher Walken testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Sleepy Hollow fame Christopher Walken is one of the latest additions to the list of celebrities getting linked to Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial via a viral YouTube video. On May 30, 2025, YouTube channel Black is Best posted a video titled:

"1 MINUTE AGO: Christopher Walken Testifies In Court On Day 13 Of Diddy Trial"

Emphasizing what the title suggests, the video's description mentioned:

"Shockwaves tore through the courtroom on Day 13 as the legendary actor Christopher Walken took the stand — a name few expected, and none could ignore. With his unmistakable voice and eerie calm, Walken’s testimony pierced through the silence like a blade. What he revealed wasn’t just strange — it was deeply disturbing."

The video, which has amassed over 77K views at the time of writing this article, described that Walken reportedly opened up about the psychological toll one of his encounters with Sean "Diddy" Combs took on him. The video's description added that Christopher Walken allegedly told the court:

“I came here today because it’s no longer about me,” he said. “It’s about telling the truth before we all forget what that word means.”

Black is Best further describes Walken's reported testimony as a "reminder of the bizarre, unspoken rules" allowing powerful names to operate behind closed doors. However, it is worth noting that no credible media publication or tabloid has published any account of Walken's testimony at Sean Combs' trial.

Moreover, the YouTube channel's video has attached a disclaimer reading:

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims."

The description also features a note about the video's content, comprising audio or visuals generated digitally or altered significantly. Hence, Black is Best's YouTube video claiming Christopher Walken testified at Diddy's trial is fake, given that it isn't verified or backed by credible sources.

Actor Christopher Walken did not testify at Diddy's trial

In addition to the channel's disclaimer and unverified claims, several points showcase that Black Is Best's recent YouTube video detailing Christopher Walken's testimony at Diddy's trial isn't credible.

Describing Walken's alleged testimony at Combs' trial, the YouTube video's description mentioned that the actor recalled an incident that took place at an afterparty at the rapper's mansion. Dubbing it a "chilling incident from years past", Black is Best's video description stated:

"Walken said he was ushered into a private lounge for what he believed would be a casual chat. Instead, he found himself cornered, coerced, and ultimately forced into a bathtub — but it wasn’t filled with water. “It was baby oil,” Walken testified, his face pale and voice trembling. “Diddy told me to strip. I laughed at first… thought it was a joke. But it wasn’t.”"

The video also claims that Christopher Walken told his close friends and colleagues about the alleged incident, however, nobody believed him. Additionally, the 32-minute and 9-second-long video details Walken's alleged testimony stating that the actor believed Diddy operated under a "showbiz hex."

Black is Best's video cited Walken's reported statement in the courtroom explaining what a showbiz hex was, stating it was :

"A spiritual philosophy designed not just to elevate talent but to extract power from them. He (Combs) doesn't just want to be a mogul, he wants to be immortal Walkan said, and he believes humiliation, submission,nand silence give him that power."

It is worth noting that neither of Walken's claims mentioned in the video has been published by prominent media portals or publications. Additionally, none of the witnesses who have testified in Sean Combs' trial so far have mentioned the existence of a showbiz hex.

Black Is Best's channel description (Image via YouTube)

Moreover, Black is Best's channel description also features a disclaimer advising viewers to exercise discretion toward watching their videos:

"DISCLAIMER: The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified"

This is not the first instance of the YouTube channel posting unverified, false, or exaggerated claims concerning celebrities. The channel that posted Christopher Walken's testimony at Diddy's trial has also been flagged for its content by fact-checking website Snopes.

Christopher Walken has not been summoned or named as a potential witness in Diddy's trial, as per media reports. However, the Severance actor's character name from his 1990 film was indirectly linked to the testimony of Diddy's former assistant, George Kaplan.

Kaplan claimed in his testimony that Combs asked for hotels to be booked under the alias "Frank Black", adding that it was a reference to Biggie's nickname Frank White. For the unversed, Biggie Smalls called himself Frank White after Walken's character in the 1990 movie King of New York.

