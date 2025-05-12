Did Ken Carson shoot his shot at Sydney Sweeney in a Mother's Day post? Viral tweet debunked

Social media platform X saw a rumor that rapper and record producer Ken Carson allegedly took a dig at actress Sydney Sweeney in a viral comment. The Daily Noud made the claim on their X account on Sunday, May 11, 2025, stating that the rapper "shoots his shot" at the actress.

“Ken Carson shoots his shot at Sydney Sweeney on Mother’s Day.”

The post was accompanied by an alleged image of Sweeney’s Instagram post on which Carson seemingly wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day.” It showed Sydney’s response, “Not a mom, but thanks,” followed by Ken reportedly writing, “I can change that.”

Daily Noud’s post garnered severe traction online and amassed 3.2 million views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim was fake, as Ken Carson did not post any such comment on Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram. The two haven't had any recent interactions either.

It is worth noting that the Daily Noud account is known for its satirical content uploaded for virality. The account bio on X states that what they post are "fake stories."

“#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud,” the bio reads.

Thus, the viral claim can be debunked as false and fabricated, meant for sensationalism.

Ken Carson has previously mentioned Sydney Sweeney in a song

Ken Carson dropped the deluxe edition of his album, A Great Chaos in July 2024, which included a track titled, SS, which seemingly stood for Sydney Sweeney. The rapper mentioned The White Lotus actress several times at the beginning of his track.

“My white h** got big t*tties, she remind me of Sydney Sweeney, Sydney Sweeney, Sydney Sweeney/ I rock that stick like it's a purse, yeah, my chopper swinging/ Like Sydney Sweeney, my stick have them t*tties underneath,” the lyrics read.

The song continues:

“Like Sydney Sweeney, my b*tch t*tties big like double D/ Emergency, emergency…”

The song leaked in January 2024 and has since then circulated across the internet. However, it is to be mentioned that Sydney Sweeney never publicly responded to the rap number by Ken Carson.

The Atlanta rapper has recently been in the news for dropping his studio album, More Chaos, in April 2025 via Opium/ Interscope Records. It is a sequel to his breakout album, A Great Chaos, which dropped in October 2023 under the same record labels.

It debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Later, the deluxe edition, which contained the song SS, also earned gold certification and sold 1.3 million copies worldwide, as per Billboard.

Sydney Sweeney made headlines last week for her 2025 MET Gala look, which earned mixed reactions from fans and critics. The look didn't seemingly align with this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," according to several people.

Sweeney is set to portray veteran retired actress and painter Kim Novak in the upcoming movie, Scandalous! directed by MET Gala co-chair, Colman Domingo. Many online compared Sydney’s MET Gala look to Kim Novak’s style during her limelight years.

The 24-year-old Washington native is also part of the films Echo Valley and The Housemaid, slated for release later this year.

