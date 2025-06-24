Did Tyler, The Creator say he "can't stand" The Neighbor in The Amazing World of Gumball? Viral post explored 

On June 23, 2025, X page @DailyNoud posted an image of rapper Tyler, The Creator alongside Gaylord Robinson, a character from The Amazing World of Gumball. For the unversed, The Amazing World of Gumball is an animated sitcom following the lives of an anthropomorphic blue cat and his adopted goldfish brother Darwin.

Gaylord Robinson is the supporting character, Gumball Watterson's neighbor, and DailyNoud's post was in the context of Tyler's comment on the character. The post read:

"Tyler, The Creator speaks on his hatred towards 'The Neighbor' in The Amazing World Of Gumball. 'I can't stand that old man. Dude straight up boring, he just hates fun. If I saw him in real life I’d probably throw my shoe at him. Dumb f*ck. What's his name? Gaylord f*cking Robinson? Dumb f*cking name.'"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The post has garnered 1.7 million likes at the time of this writing; however, it is a fake claim. No credible media publication or hip-hop news portal has reported news of Tyler, The Creator's comment on The Amazing World of Gumball or any of its characters.

Additionally, @DailyNoud's X bio reads:

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️"

@DailyLoud, on the other hand, is a credible hip-hop news page, and fans often confuse the parody page with the other one.

Multiple netizens expressed how they almost believed the news to be true before they checked that the post was from @DailyNoud and not @DailyLoud.

Netizens commenting on DailyNoud's post (Image via X/ @DailyNoud)

Moreover, while there is no proof that Tyler criticized The Amazing World of Gumball's character either in an interview or on social media, the rapper praised the animated sitcom via a tweet in November 2014.

"@benbocquelet i love gumball. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR MAKING THAT SHOW," Tyler, The Creator tweeted.

T @tylerthecreator LINK @benbocquelet i love gumball. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR MAKING THAT SHOW.

In his tweet, Tyler acknowledged and thanked Ben Bocquelet, the creator of the animated series.

"Everybody with a mic is crazy" — Tyler, The Creator expresses disdain for podcast culture

Tyler, The Creator sat down with The Cut on June 20, 2025, to discuss his latest Converse collab. During the interview, the rapper was asked if there were any podcasts he listened to, given that he has expressed his discontent with the medium in the past.

Staying put on his previous stance against podcasts, Tyler, The Creator said that people who "aren't smart and just want attention platforms to be loud and incorrect" are followed by other stupid people.

"Where are the people with skills? We need electricians, we need more drummers, painters, teachers. Everybody with a mic is crazy. I just think that sh*t is gross." Tyler said

While the rapper targeted the medium yet again, this time he praised two podcasts: the Gritts & Eggs Podcast by Deante Kyle and The Cutting Room Floor by Recho Omond. Commenting on the same, Tyler said, "Those are two podcasts that are in the right direction.”

In a previous interview with Billboard dated December 2024, Tyler expressed his disdain for the podcast culture, stating:

“If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from ni**as.”

During his interview with The Cut, Tyler, The Creator didn't discuss the release of any possible new projects and focused on the pop culture aspect of his personality.

The rapper last released CHROMAKOPIA in October 2024, which followed his 2021 project Call Me If You Get Lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More