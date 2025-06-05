Diddy trial: Rapper once allegedly schooled Bryana Bongolan about supporting friends when doing drugs together

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, took to the court stand yesterday and testified against the rapper for alleged assault. Bongolan, who is a graphic designer, was cross-examined today, June 5, 2025, by defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland, according to CNN.

After Bongolan testified on Wednesday, June 4, about her frequent drug use with Cassie, during today’s cross-examination, she alleged that Sean Combs once schooled her about supporting friends while doing drugs together.

Bryana Bongolan, as per CNN, said that Combs messaged her about friends preventing each other from making mistakes while high on drugs together. According to the outlet, the message Combs had sent her reportedly read:

“If you’re gonna do k with her at least have her back.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

The outlet also reported that defense attorney Westmoreland asked Bongolan if she believed that the rapper asked her to stop using drugs with Ventura.

“I can’t speak for him,” she replied to that.

Exploring Bryana Bongolan’s cross-examination against Diddy

According to ABC News, Diddy’s defense attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, showed Bryana Bongolan messages with photos of drugs that the graphic designer had sent to her longtime friend, Cassie Ventura. Bongolan testified that the images she sent to Ventura seemed like drugs, however, she wasn’t sure what type they were, as per CNN.

The outlet reported that during her initial testimony, Bongolan claimed that Combs had threatened her at a photoshoot in April 2016. However, she continued to be friends with Ventura, despite receiving threats from the I’ll Be Missing You singer.

Expand Tweet

During cross-examination, Bongolan was also asked about the timeline of the balcony incident in front of the jury and Judge Arun Subramanian. ABC News reported that, as per her initial testimony, Diddy held Bongolan over a 17-story balcony in September 2016. She said that she was dangled and thrown onto the balcony furniture, which, as per CNN, was described as “mob-like behavior.”

Notably, Bongolan had previously mentioned the balcony incident in a civil suit that she filed against Diddy Combs, as reported in a November 29, 2024, article by Rolling Stone. CNN reported that she testified on Wednesday that the incident still gave her night terrors and had caused her paranoia.

As per The Washington Post, during cross-examination, after the defense provided evidence that Combs was not in Los Angeles the day Bongolan claimed the balcony incident took place, prosecutor Madison Smyser asked her if she had testified truthfully about it. Bongolan acknowledged that she couldn’t recall the exact date, but the incident did happen.

“I will never forget him holding me on that balcony,” ABC News quoted Bongolan saying. She added that she was terrified when that happened. As per the outlet, prosecutors were also shown photos of Bongolan’s bruises. She claimed that she sustained those injuries during the 2016 balcony incident.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering. He can face life in prison if convicted on all counts. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Notably, the federal case is now in its fourth week of testimony. There have been dozens of civil lawsuits filed against the rapper by men and women accusing him of sexual abuse, arson, threatening, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More