Diddy trial: Video expert explains why multiple footages from Cassie's InterContinental hotel assault video don't have matching timestamps

On day sixteen of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, a forensic video expert named Frank Piazza took to the stand in NYC court as the first witness on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Ad

According to CNN, the prosecution called the forensic audio and video editor to explain the different angles of the surveillance footage, cell phone video, as well as sex videos, which he reportedly obtained from the prosecution.

During his testimony, Frank Piazza talked about the multiple footage from the InterContinental Hotel of the March 5, 2016, incident, which captured Diddy physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

As per CNN, on the stand, the video expert explained the reason why the assault video doesn't have matching timestamps, after defense attorney Teny Geragos noted that not all surveillance cameras have the same time stamps.

He explained that the timestamps that are shown in the surveillance footage do not always accurately reflect the actual time of day. Piazza also added that a person might be noticeable in the frame, but the motion-activated cameras do not update the timestamp until a distinct movement is detected.

Ad

According to CNN, the forensic video expert also stated in his testimony that the surveillance cameras were not attached to the same internal clock. But, he explained, he was able to sync the footage obtained from the surveillance cameras based on overlapping events.

Additionally, Frank Piazza also stated that he is getting paid $295 per hour for his work on the Diddy trial.

Forensic video expert details the authenticity of the InterContinental hotel video which captured Diddy assaulting Cassie

Piazza testified on Wednesday morning that the InterContinental Hotel’s surveillance footage of Cassie getting physically assaulted by the rapper was not manually altered, as per CNN. He detailed the authenticity of the footage by adding that he had slowed it to real-time after the video had been inadvertently sped up during a technical file conversion process.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After defense attorney Teny Geragos noted the changes in the time code, reportedly saying there is a “jump” and some footage is “missing time,” the forensic video expert explained how motion triggers a time stamp change in this camera system.

Piazza also stated that the compiled video clips, which were created at the request of the government, were to “track the movement of individuals inside the events.” Meanwhile, after the jury went through the compiled video, he also testified that there were no signs of tampering in the videos, and that they were reliable depictions of what was captured on the surveillance system of the InterContinental Hotel.

Ad

How long were Diddy and Cassie together?

As per People magazine, Diddy and Cassie Ventura started dating in 2007. They first met when she was 19 and he was 37. They were reportedly in an on-and-off relationship for nearly ten years.

Diddy had signed her to his label Bad Boy Records. Combs and Ventura called off their relationship in 2018, and in November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of raping, abusing and sexually trafficking her over the course of their relationship. As per People magazine, although this lawsuit soon ended with a settlement between the two the next day, many other lawsuits were filed against Diddy in the following months, prompting investigations and raids regarding the accusations. He was eventually arrested in September 2024.

Ad

Diddy is facing five criminal counts after getting arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024. The rapper has denied the allegations, including the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. However, if convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More