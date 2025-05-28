DJ Akademiks claims Wack 100 sent him alleged court documents from 2008 charging Nipsey Hussle with misconduct with a minor

On May 27, 2025, a Joe Budden fan page on X posted a video of DJ Akademiks claiming that Wack 100 sent him alleged court documents from 2008 charging the late Nipsey Hussle with misconduct involving a minor.
During the livestream, Akademiks accessed an Instagram page called @westcoastgangwars3, which posted a screenshot of the alleged charges against Nipsey. The charges in the post read "unlawful sexual intercourse with minor” and “lewd act on dependent on adult by caretaker with force.”
When DJ Akademiks dubbed the charges "treacherous waters," Wack 100 said those were public records, assumingly asking the streamer not to doubt the same. However, Akademiks asked the music executive if he had confirmed the claims or the existence of the charges against Nipsey Hussle, to which Wack said:
"I don't got to confirm what I already know."
Moreover, Wack said he was aware of the charges against the late rapper, but he waited to speak on it until someone else broke the story. Currently, there isn't much information available about the reported 2008 lawsuit against Nipsey Hussle. However, as per Billboard's June 2015 report, the rapper was arrested after police found a bottle of codeine in his car.
At the time, police discovered that Hussle had an outstanding warrant in his name for driving with a suspended license. The late rapper was then arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, as well as for the outstanding warrant, and was later released after posting a $1000 bail.
Wack 100 drops controversial take on Nipsey Hussle's relationship with Lauren London: Details explored
During a recent episode of Clubhouse TV, uploaded on May 21, Wack 100 put forth his speculation on how Diddy possibly played a role in Nipsey Hussle's 6-year-long relationship with Lauren London not transitioning into marriage.
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London's relationship spanned from 2013 to 2019, coming to an end after the former was shot and killed. The former couple welcomed their son, Kross, in 2016, but didn't get married over the course of their time together. Commenting on the same, Wack 100 said:
"Nipsey and Lauren got a kid and all that, and you got money, she got money, y'all both, you know, you this wholesome woman. Then why didn't they married in five years? What else you think might have been going on?"
The music executive suggested that since Lauren London and Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura were friends, Nipsey and Lauren could have been involved in "freak-offs" with the other couple as well. Wack said:
"Lauren London and Cassie were best friends, okay? So you're not going to tell me her and Nipsey or her and Diddy and all them ain't had they fun, you're not going to tell me that. I'm not no fool."
Despite having no proof to back up his speculative theory, Wack went on to connect Diddy's praise of Nipsey Hussle after his demise to his alleged involvement in the freak-offs.
Meanwhile, Wack 100 has received a lot of criticism for his comments on the late Nipsey Hussle in the past. According to a December 2019 report by Complex, the music executive argued about Nipsey being given the "legend" status.
Despite arguing about the same with T.I. and Meek Mill, Wack stood by his claim during a 2019 interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106 Los Angeles. Defending his statement about Nipsey, Wack said:
"I think if he would have been around long enough, maybe he could have got to that status. But for me, to give him that 'legend' word means we have to go back and we have to give LL, Dr. Dre, Cube, and all these other people a different moniker."
In other news, Wack 100 is currently feuding with Aaron The Plumber, who has been dropping claims about there being an arrest warrant out for the music executive.