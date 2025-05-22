Wack 100 claims Nipsey Hussle did not marry Lauren London despite dating for 5 years was because of Diddy's "freak-offs"

In the latest episode of Clubhouse TV, Wack 100 suggested that Diddy may have played a role in why Nipsey Hussle never married Lauren London. Lauren and Nipsey started dating in 2013, had a son named Kross in 2016, and their relationship ended with Nipsey’s death in 2019.

Commenting on why Hussle's long-term relationship with Lauren, Wack 100 questioned,

"Nipsey and Lauren got a kid and all that, and you got money she got money y'all both you know you this wholesome woman. Then why didn't they married a in five years what else you think might have been going on?"

Putting forth his perspective, Wack 100 claimed that Lauren London and Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura were best friends and that Lauren introduced Nipsey Hussle to Sean Combs. Wack mentioned,

"Lauren London and Cassie were best friends okay? So you're not going to tell me her and Nipsey or her and Diddy and all them ain't had they fun, you're not going to tell me that I'm no fool."

Wack 100 also claimed that Nipsey Hussle "was into freak-offs". He also connected the theory to Sean Combs speaking highly about Hussle post his demise.

What did Lauren London say about Diddy helping her get through Nipsey Hussle's funeral?

In addition to Cassie Ventura being one of the prominent names in Diddy's ongoing trial, prosecutors gave potential jurors a list of places and people concerning popular names in the industry at the start of the trial.

The names were given with an aim to exclude those who had close ties to Sean Combs' network of connections. The list included Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, Lauren London, Dallas Austin, Michelle Williams, Mike Myers, and Dawn Richard.

Lauren London has been outspoken about her connection with Diddy, and she acknowledged the rapper's support during Nipsey Hussle's demise. According to a report by PEOPLE dated July 2022, Lauren told the Angie Martinez IRL iHeartRadio podcast that Hussle's funeral felt surreal.

She recalled not wanting to get dressed, planning to wear sweats, adding,

"Puff pulled me aside and was like, 'Look Boog. You have shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That's your responsibility.' … He was like, 'Show up with your head up.'"

Additionally, from the looks of it, Lauren's late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, displayed that he was always in Diddy's corner. One of the instances of the same dates back to December 2017, when Sean Combs was made fun of for professing an ambition to own the American football team, the Carolina Panthers.

As per TMZ's December 2017 report, Nipsey Hussle told TMZ Sports,

“They’re gonna get it. Yeah, they’re gonna get that. First NFL black team owners. Puff, Kaepernick—Hussle might donate a couple dollars to it. Bet on that.”

Additionally, Hussle warned KRON4's reporters Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford for their comments on Sean Combs' ambition, stating that Henry was "woofing that s*it." He warned the reporters, saying, "we gonna catch you and beat your a**."

While there have been rumours concerning Lauren London's involvement with Sean Combs after Nipsey Hussle's demise, neither of the two has commented on the same.

