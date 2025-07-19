DJ Akademiks says SZA is "insecure" about her looks, which has been targeted by Nicki Minaj in their online feud

Days after posting a screenshot revealing SZA had blocked him on X amid her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj, DJ Akademiks talked about the Saturn rapper on his recent livestream.

In a clip of his livestream posted by the account joebuddenclips/fanpage on X on July 18, 2025, DJ Akademiks was seen reviewing Nicki's back and forth with SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe.

"The reality about SZA is that SZA's really insecure. You know I don't want to validate or just question why, but she's the most insecure artist.. Some people will say she looks absolutely beautiful, but a lot of people say she looks really insecure. And when I mean really insecure... she's never really been comfortable with her looks," he said.

Akademiks then talked about how the female rapper had previously admitted to drawing her freckles, as he showed a before-and-after picture of her. Additionally, he put on a video explaining the changes Rowe had made to her facial features, dubbing her a "superstar that is really insecure about her looks."

DJ Akademiks discussed Nicki and Rowe's feud (Image via X/ @Chatn*gga101)

DJ Akademiks mentioned that it was up to Rowe to understand that people often criticized the looks of public figures, claiming that the rapper had been insecure since "day one." The internet personality proceeded to allege that SZA had gotten "five or six BBLs" (Brazilian Butt Lift), a cosmetic surgery enhancing the volume of one's rear area.

AK added that Nicki was deliberately targeting Rowe in their online feud.

What comments did DJ Akademiks make about SZA's body? Details explored amid podcaster bringing up past comments in recent livestream

The recent livestream involving DJ Akademiks talking about SZA being an insecure artist and bringing up how the female rapper was upset with him over his prior remarks on her body is not the first time the podcaster has commented something along these lines.

In August 2023, Akademiks made multiple disparaging comments on Rowe's appearance on Rumble. After suggesting that the rapper had altered her physical appearance, the podcaster compared SZA to himself and said:

“You love to eat, you are an eater. It’s cool, I love to eat too. But y’all be fat just like me, looking like a linebacker, your neck thick as a 32-pack of franks, and now y’all acting like y’all bad. You fat as f*ck, let’s keep it a bean."

He continued:

“You know you’ve been under the knife mad times. We don’t care how much you show that little botched BBL; you need to get back to the doctor one more time, and I’ma stand on it!”

Akademiks also called Rowe a "fat mini Lizzo" and made negative comments on her hairline, addressing the rapper and telling her that surgeons would not be able to fix her.

Akademiks spoke about what followed his derogatory comments on Rowe's appearance during an interview with DJ Vlad in November 2023. The podcaster claimed that Drake had called him at the time since he had amicable relations with SZA and that "he was just kind of trying to see what I thought about it because he was like, ‘Ak, I rock with you too.’"

Akademiks mentioned that Drake wanted him to find a middle ground in the situation, and the podcaster admitted to having an axe to grind against Rowe from a couple of years back.

"I don’t got no issue with her. And I actually went back on my platform and said, ‘Listen I’m sending you nothing but love and light and I’ll continue to do so.’” Akademiks said.

In other news, DJ Akademiks has supported Nicki Minaj in her X rant against Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. While he did not voice his support for Nicki in her online feud with Rowe, he did not side with the latter in this situation either.

