"Don't show this to Nicki" — Netizens react to Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles grooving during Jay-Z’s performance at Beyonce's tour

Beyonce's final show in Paris on June 22, 2025, marked the conclusion of the international leg of her Cowboy Carter tour and featured a surprise performance by Jay-Z. Videos of the moment when Beyonce brought out her husband to perform their 2023 track Crazy In Love have since gone viral online.
In addition, clips of celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, and Cardi B grooving during Jay-Z's performance at the show have also been making the rounds on the internet.
On June 23, 2025, @PopBase posted a video featuring Cardi, Tina, and Kelly dancing to Ni**as in Paris. The clip quickly gained traction, garnering over a million viewers at the time of this writing and sparking a flurry of reactions on X.
One X user humorously referenced Nicki Minaj's past beef with Hov, wherein she indulged in a fiery rant against the rapper in 2024. At the time, Nicki expressed discontent with the Roc Nation founder for choosing Kendrick Lamar as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show's headliner over Lil Wayne.
"don't show this to nicki"
"@NICKIMINAJ this how you act around THEE CARTERS😘" an X user commented.
"NICKI DONT CRY" another X user mentioned.
"Someone check on Ole girl Nicki she bout to have a meltdown" an internet user stated.
Meanwhile, some netizens expressed happiness over the trio enjoying themselves during Beyonce and Hov's performance:
"Cardi, Kelly, and Tina really came to slay at Jay's show 🔥" an X user tweeted.
"What a lineup! Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles vibing to Jay-Z’s ‘N****s in Paris’ at the Cowboy Carter tour in Paris—absolute fire! 🔥🎤" a netizen remarked.
"Legends coming together for an unforgettable night proving music and culture bring people closer across every stage and generation" another netizen said.
Jay-Z removes Kanye West's mention from Ni**as in Paris during performance at Beyonce's Paris show
Jay-Z and Beyonce performed some of their hits, including Ni**as in Paris and Crazy In Love, during the former's surprise entry at Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter tour finale in Paris.
However, during Ni**as in Paris, Hov removed Kanye West's mention from mid-performance and changed it to “I Just Might Let You Meet Bey” when the original lyrics cite "Just might let you meet Ye." While the Roc Nation founder hasn't commented on the change of lyrics directly, it is speculated that it has something to do with Ye's comments against the rapper, his wife, and children in the recent past.
In a now-deleted post from March 2025, Kanye West insulted Jay-Z and Beyonce's seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, writing:
“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE R*TARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING R*TARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”
In another tweet, Ye displayed no remorse and mentioned that he wanted everyone to know that Hov or anybody else didn't have any power over him, regardless of whether X took his tweet down.
Further, Kanye West mentioned that at least Jay-Z and Beyonce were getting to raise their kids and used the expletive term to describe the twins yet again.
“AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS. CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT. F*CK JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY. ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS. AND NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z PU**Y A** MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.” Kanye mentioned
None of Kanye West's tweets targeting Hov's family received a response from the Roc Nation founder or his team.
Shortly after ranting about Hov and his family, Kanye West took to X in June 2025 and admitted to having dreams about apologizing to Jay-Z in a currently deleted tweet.