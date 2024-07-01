“Drive by roast is crazy”- Internet reacts to a viral video of a man confronting Gunna at the BET Awards and calling him “a rat”

Gunna was present at the 2024 BET Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2024. While at the award ceremony, a man confronted him while on camera and called him a 'rat' while he was speaking to a couple of other fans:

"Gunna Wunna man, you cant be in the city doing all that ratting and sh*t, rat a*s n***a"

The video has since then gone viral and generated reactions on the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Many netizens were amused by the man's behavior, pointing out how he kept moving after delivering his criticism and did not give the rapper a chance to respond:

"How u puff ya chest out nd keep walkin" one netizen summed up the man's behaviour.

"He was RUNNING after he said that," was reaction of another netizen.

"A drive by argument." was how one commentor summed up the interaction.

"That woman next to him was ready to throw hands," pointed out another commentor.

"Is that... Is that a drive by argument? A drive by argument - first of it's kind," questioned one fan.

"This the BET AWARDS i wanna see," reacted another fan.

Gunna performs with Tyla at 2024 BET Awards

The incident appears to have not derailed the rapper's night at the 2024 BET Awards ceremony as he went on to perform with Tyla and Skillibeing on the song Jump. The performance saw a colorful set with four women dressed as different parts of a tiger in the opening act.

Skillibeing opened the performance with his opening verses:

"Original gyal, you are no replica (No)/Smooth, dean, no regular degular (No)/Pretty for real, and pretty pon my cellular (Know)/Mi know say ya hot (Know)".

This was followed by Tyla rappeling down to the stage and performing her opening verses, followed by Gunna singing his verse under the statue of an elephant. Skillbeing then re-entered the stage escorted by men on stilts, under whom Tyla danced.

While Gunna himself failed to win any awards, Tyla took home the Best New Artist and Best International Act awards, becoming the third non-US artist after Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith to win the former award.

A brief overview of Gunna's career

Gunna started his career in 2016, releasing his debut mixtape Drip Season on October 14, 2016. This was followed by the mixtape Drip Season 2 and the EP Drip or Drown in 2017 and subsequently, two more mixtapes under the series, Drip Season 3, on February 2, 2018, and Drip Harder on October 5, 2018.

The last one was his breakthrough, securing the number 4 position on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as top 10 positions on other charts. The mixtape, a collaboration with Lil Baby, secured a platinum certification as well after its release.

The rapper released his debut studio album, Drip or Drown 2, on February 22, 2019, through YSL and 300 record labels. The gold certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart. The singer then went on to release four other studio albums, with the last one being One of Wun, released on May 10, 2024.

The rapper recently wrapped up his 2024 North America tour with Flo Milli and others, playing a total of 17 concerts across venues in mainland United States and Canada, with the last show held on June 11, 2024.

