Eurovision 2026 Song Contest set to take place in Vienna: Dates, venues, ticket details and more 

The world's largest live televised music event, the Eurovision 2026 Song Contest, is scheduled to be held in Vienna, as reported by numerous media outlets. The contest's location is determined by the country that wins the competition, and since Austria's JJ secured victory at the song contest in May 2025, Vienna, the capital, will be hosting the event next year.According to Eurovision News' report dated August 20, 2025, the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) announced that the 70th edition of the song contest will take place at Wiener Stadthalle. Additionally, the dates for the event are as follows:Semi-final 1: 12 May 2026Semi-final 2: 14 May 2026Grand Final: 16 May 2026Tickets for the song contest are expected to go on sale in late 2025, just before the contest itself. According to the news publication, ticket sales depend on factors such as the host city and arena, the ticket agency, and the layout of seats and stands, which are determined after the green room, stage design, and camera placement are finalized. Moreover, according to the Economic Times, tickets for the song contest are released in separate batches that include jury rehearsals, family shows, and live events such as the semi-finals and the grand finale.&quot;We will create a spectacular celebration of music&quot;: Eurovision Song Contest's director reflects on the competition's 2026 installmentAccording to the BBC's report dated August 20, 2025, Vienna was one of the two cities in Austria competing to host the Eurovision 2026 Song Contest, since Innsbruck was also interested in hosting the event.However, several factors, such as transportation links, the city's experience with large-scale events, and local facilities, were considered before choosing Vienna as the host city. This is the third time Vienna will host the song contest, having previously hosted it in 1967 and 2015.The Song Contest's 2025 winner JJ (Image via Instagram/@eurovision)The director of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green CBE, issued a statement regarding Vienna being announced as the competition's host city, saying that the EBU is thrilled about it.&quot;Vienna's reputation as one of the most musical cities in the world, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it the perfect Host City for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest,&quot; he said.Commenting on Vienna's Stadthalle as the venue for the competition for the second time since 2015, Martin Green CBE mentioned that the song contest's team is looking forward to welcoming artists, fans, and delegations at its 70th edition.&quot;Together with Host Broadcaster ORF and the city of Vienna we will create a spectacular celebration of music that will reverberate across the world,&quot; Martin Green said.Additionally, Roland Weißmann, Director General of host broadcaster ORF (Österreichischer Rundfunk), Austria's national public broadcaster, noted that Vienna was finalized as the host city after &quot;thorough examination&quot; and an &quot;unanimous jury assessment.&quot;&quot;ORF concluded that Vienna's offer is not only the most attractive in terms of infrastructure and logistics, but also economically. The Contest is a celebration for all of Austria, which we will all be proud of.&quot; Roland Weißmann addedWhile pitching to host the Eurovision 2026 Song Contest, Vienna highlighted the success of the 2015 event, noting 1.3 million overnight stays at that time and positive feedback from the European Broadcasting Union.