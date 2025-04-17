"Gaga is jealous her set made more noise" — Internet reacts to Charli XCX’s Coachella billboard appearing to have been vandalized

Charli XCX performed at Coachella on April 12, 2025, with surprise appearances by Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish. While fans loved her set, a Reddit user @1quitebitterbeing shared a photo of her Coachella billboard that appeared to be vandalized. The billboard, which had her album name brat in its usual green style, had the word crossed out and replaced with "BANDIT."
The billboard's image posted by X page @PopCrave has amassed 1.4 million views since it was uploaded, resulting in netizens taking to the social media platform to express their opinions on the same.
Putting forth a personal theory about Lady Gaga being the person behind the alleged vandalising of Charli XCX's Coachella billboard, an X user tweeted:
"gaga is jealous her set made more noise"
"it was gaga, she’s jealous" an X user commented.
"It was Gaga lowkey 💀 "another X user mentioned.
"it’s weird that people are saying “Gaga cuz she’s jealous” when it could be a new album? or literally anything else like" an internet user contended the theory.
On the other hand, some internet users mentioned that this could be Charli XCX's way of announcing her new album:
"it was charli trying to create drama so brat can try and stay relevant" an X user tweeted.
"She/her team did this, preparing us for her next era!" a netizen commented.
"This is such a Charli move, whether she did it herself or not. The BRAT energy is off the charts, and now I’m wondering if Bandit is a hint at something new or just a playful jab. Either way, it’s got everyone talking," another netizen said.
A peek into Charli XCX's Coachella 2025 performance featuring other artists explored
Charli XCX's appearance at Coachella 2025 featured the singer performing some of her hits alongside other artists, wherein she first introduced Troye Sivan to the crowd. The duo sang Talk Talk from their 2024 Sweat tour, and Sivan declared his obsession with Charli into the mic during the performance.
This was followed by Charli's performance on the remix of Girl, So Confusing with Lorde. The duo's performance was quite a surprise to the audience, given that Lorde and Chari engaged in a feud that reportedly began in 2013. Lorde released Royals in 2013, which was around the same time that Charli was gaining prominence with her collab with Icona Pop for the track I Love It.
In a May 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Charli confessed to being jealous of Lorde in 2013 and expressed that she was discontent with the constant comparison that was being made between the two at the time.
However, Lorde and Charli XCX buried the hatchet by collaborating on a version of Girl, So Confusing from brat. In the original version of the same track, Charli expressed her conflicting feelings toward Lorde.
Charli then welcomed Billie Eilish on stage after she sang the first verse and chorus of their collaboration Guess. Eilish performed her verse, and the two embraced each other after the performance.
After Charli XCX's Coachella performance was over, a message was displayed across the event's giant screens asking fans if the end of her performance meant that "Brat Summer' was finally over? The singer then mentioned that she wanted the moment to last forever because she didn't know who she was without a brat summer, requesting fans not to let the brat era be over.