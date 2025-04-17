"Gaga is jealous her set made more noise" — Internet reacts to Charli XCX’s Coachella billboard appearing to have been vandalized

Charli XCX performed at Coachella on April 12, 2025, with surprise appearances by Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish. While fans loved her set, a Reddit user @1quitebitterbeing shared a photo of her Coachella billboard that appeared to be vandalized. The billboard, which had her album name brat in its usual green style, had the word crossed out and replaced with "BANDIT."

Ad

The billboard's image posted by X page @PopCrave has amassed 1.4 million views since it was uploaded, resulting in netizens taking to the social media platform to express their opinions on the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Putting forth a personal theory about Lady Gaga being the person behind the alleged vandalising of Charli XCX's Coachella billboard, an X user tweeted:

"gaga is jealous her set made more noise"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"it was gaga, she’s jealous" an X user commented.

"It was Gaga lowkey 💀 "another X user mentioned.

"it’s weird that people are saying “Gaga cuz she’s jealous” when it could be a new album? or literally anything else like" an internet user contended the theory.

On the other hand, some internet users mentioned that this could be Charli XCX's way of announcing her new album:

Ad

"it was charli trying to create drama so brat can try and stay relevant" an X user tweeted.

"She/her team did this, preparing us for her next era!" a netizen commented.

"This is such a Charli move, whether she did it herself or not. The BRAT energy is off the charts, and now I’m wondering if Bandit is a hint at something new or just a playful jab. Either way, it’s got everyone talking," another netizen said.

Ad

A peek into Charli XCX's Coachella 2025 performance featuring other artists explored

Charli XCX's appearance at Coachella 2025 featured the singer performing some of her hits alongside other artists, wherein she first introduced Troye Sivan to the crowd. The duo sang Talk Talk from their 2024 Sweat tour, and Sivan declared his obsession with Charli into the mic during the performance.

This was followed by Charli's performance on the remix of Girl, So Confusing with Lorde. The duo's performance was quite a surprise to the audience, given that Lorde and Chari engaged in a feud that reportedly began in 2013. Lorde released Royals in 2013, which was around the same time that Charli was gaining prominence with her collab with Icona Pop for the track I Love It.

Ad

Ad

In a May 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Charli confessed to being jealous of Lorde in 2013 and expressed that she was discontent with the constant comparison that was being made between the two at the time.

However, Lorde and Charli XCX buried the hatchet by collaborating on a version of Girl, So Confusing from brat. In the original version of the same track, Charli expressed her conflicting feelings toward Lorde.

Charli then welcomed Billie Eilish on stage after she sang the first verse and chorus of their collaboration Guess. Eilish performed her verse, and the two embraced each other after the performance.

Ad

After Charli XCX's Coachella performance was over, a message was displayed across the event's giant screens asking fans if the end of her performance meant that "Brat Summer' was finally over? The singer then mentioned that she wanted the moment to last forever because she didn't know who she was without a brat summer, requesting fans not to let the brat era be over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More