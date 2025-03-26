"He probably the reason Smurk locked up" — Famous Richard believes NBA YoungBoy snitched to the police to get early prison release

Content creator Famous Richard recently took to his Instagram Story on March 25, 2025, to put forth his speculation on NBA YoungBoy getting an early prison release. In his IG Story, Richard used the phrase "NBA YoungBoy telling" to hint at his assumption of the rapper snitching to the police, adding:

"He probably the reason smurk locked up"

For the unversed, 'Smurk' is a name often used to address rapper Lil Durk, who is currently facing charges in a murder-for-hire plot for a 2022 L. A shooting that resulted in the death of rival rapper Quando Rondo's cousin. Additionally, Famous Richard's Instagram Story mentioned that the recent instance of YoungBoy's reported early prison release is the third time in 4 years that the rapper got released by the feds on new charges.

Emphasizing his theory, the content creator mentioned:

"On King David you can't do 10 months off a 23 month sentence. WTF my first offer was 5 years for a pipe that the police put me on"

As per a report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey on January 10, 2025, Famous Richard was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The content creator was found waving a firearm with an extended magazine during an altercation at a Bayonne gas station in July 2024.

Did NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have beef? Details explored

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk engaged in a rap feud in 2022, which began with Durk dropping a single called AHHH HA dissing YoungBoy with lyrics like:

"N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died (Von) /Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police a**".

The diss track also took a dig at YoungBoy's former girlfriend Jania Meshell in a verse where Lil Durk rapped:

"I warned Von to stay away from that b*tch because she posts on OnlyFans"

While the rappers were dissing each other via music, a prominent aspect of their feud was Lil Durk's right-hand man, King Von, being shot in a scuffle with YoungBoy's partner, Quando Rondo, in 2020. While King Von and Quando Rondo were friends, they had a falling out over Von hanging out with YoungBoy's ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell.

Moreover, NBA YoungBoy responded to Durk's track with a song called I Hate YoungBoy wherein he dissed Lil Durk and his fiancée, India, his friend King Von, and Gucci Mane. In a verse, YoungBoy mentioned Quando Rondo as Von's murderer:

"Quando got no filter, and he say that, they gon’ fuck with ‘em / Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow / Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, n***a know that’s my smoke / He called me a b***h, that’s India, that be your ho"

However, both rappers reportedly squashed their feud in May 2023, which DJ Akademiks announced on a Twitch stream. The podcaster mentioned that "Durk and YoungBoy don't have beef no more" adding that he was serious about his statement. Additionally, Lil Durk liked the X post of Akademiks announcing the end of his feud with YoungBoy.

In December 2024, NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to a 23-month prison sentence after reaching a plea deal on the charges of possessing a weapon despite being a felon. The rapper also settled another federal charge carrying 5 years of probation and a $200,000 fine.

While there have been reports of YoungBoy's early release from prison, there hasn't been an update on his inmate information at FCI Talladega, which still lists April 26, 2025, as his release date.

