"He's out already!?" — Netizens react as NBA YoungBoy's mother confirms his early release from prison

American rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been in prison since his arrest on April 16, 2024. The rapper was arrested at his residence in Utah and charged with running a prescription drug fraud ring, in addition to which he was charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Weber County, Utah.

On March 24, 2025, YoungBoy's mother took to Instagram to confirm the rapper's release from prison with an Instagram post stating:

"To God be the Glory!!!! He's Back!!!!"

Additionally, NBA member Rodrick "OG 3Three" Jeanpierre also took to his IG story and posted a caption indicating the rapper's reported release:

"UHHHHHH OHHHHH MY 💚💚💚 is finally back home #AllGloryToGod no more #FreeTop #HeHome 🙌🏾 #Blessed"

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on NBA YoungBoy getting an early prison release, wherein an X user tweeted:

"He's out already!?"

"He going back in a couple months," an X user commented.

"He'll be locked up again soon," another X user mentioned.

"YoungBoy fans about to go crazy over this!" an internet user stated.

Additionally, fans of the rapper expressed excitement over the news of YoungBoy's early release from prison:

"Ayoooo I hope this real let's get it bro!!!" an X user tweeted.

"Awesome news, glad to see NBA YoungBoy back!" a netizen commented.

"Yay more Black Death music 🫶🏿," another netizen remarked.

Details of the charges against NBA YoungBoy, plea deal, and more explored

According to a report by Gephardt Daily dated April 30, 2024, NBA YoungBoy was arrested for 63 charges in Cache County, wherein most of the rapper's alleged crimes involved illegally procuring prescription drugs.

Additionally, the rapper's Cache County affidavit mentioned that he was believed to be the leader of a prescription drug ring. Some of the charges against him featured forgery, identity fraud, engaging in unlawful activity, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and obtaining a prescription under false pretenses.

In May 2024, a judge in Utah set the rapper's bond for $100,000. YoungBoy was arrested at his residence in Huntsville, where he was already on house arrest awaiting trial on federal weapons charges. Additionally, in December 2024, a federal judge in Utah sentenced NBA YoungBoy to under 2 years in prison on gun-related charges after the rapper confessed to possession of weapons despite being a felon.

YoungBoy confessed that he was in possession of a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol along with a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T 9 mm handgun while filming a rap video in Baton Rouge. He also confessed to possessing a Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol at his Huntsville residence and agreed to surrender the arms.

Moreover, the rapper agreed to dismiss his Utah state charges and settle two sets of federal charges against him. One ordered 5 years of probation with a $200,000 fine, and the other ordered a 23-month sentence. Prior to the illegal drug prescription and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, YoungBoy was also convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm in Louisiana.

While NBA YoungBoy's associate, OG 3Three, and his mother have confirmed his early release from prison, the rapper's actual release date remains April 26, 2025. Additionally, there hasn't been a confirmation from the rapper's attorney or the prison yet.

