"We need his own worldwide tour" — Internet reacts to Rolling Loud welcoming NBA YoungBoy home by posting throwback video

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Rolling Loud posted a throwback clip of NBA YoungBoy's last Rolling Loud performance on X with a "welcome home" message for the rapper.

Rolling Loud's tweet has since received more than 215K views, 8K likes, and 1K retweets, at the time of writing. Netizens have reacted to the video clip as one of them commented:

"man f**k a rolling loud we need his own worldwide tour"

Some netizens appealed to the music festival to invite NBA YoungBoy as a performer next time, while others appeared surprised that his last performance took place 6 years ago.

"Can yall invite him next time please" - commented an X user.

"damn near 6 years ago" - added another.

"Please book him in Miami again" - posted a third one.

"Yb by himself is selling out Rolling mid" - wrote a fourth user.

Other netizens continued to ask the Lil Top rapper to schedule a tour.

"He need to go on tour IMMEDIATELY" - commented a fifth one.

"alright let’s start working on a headline" - replied a sixth netizen.

"The only rapper who can bring old YB back is Carti or Tyler" - posted a seventh user.

The tweet follows DJ Akademiks' announcement that NBA YoungBoy had received an early release from federal prison, claiming that the 25-year-old was either transferred to a halfway house or was on his way home.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was charged with gun possession in December 2024, and thereby sentenced to 23 months of prison and a fine of $25,000.

Per prison records obtained by media outlets in January 2025, it was disclosed that Gaulden would be released on July 27, 2025, with his sentencing being revised. However, his early surprise release has left fans curious about the circumstances surrounding it. YoungBoy himself is yet to make a social media or public appearance after his release.

NBA YoungBoy was targeted in a shooting before his Rolling Loud '19 performance

The clip of NBA YoungBoy posted by Rolling Loud was taken from his 2019 performance at the festival in Miami, where he was targeted in a shooting.

A Pitchfork article (published May 13, 2019) reported that the shooting took place outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, where the Bandit rapper was present with his girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie Long.

While YoungBoy remained unharmed, his girlfriend was wounded in the incident, alongside a 5-year-old boy, who was also grazed by a bullet. Per the police records, people accompanying the rapper were legally armed and responded with a return fire. The back-and-forth ended up killing 43 year old Mohammed Jradi.

As the actions of Kentrell's companion were seen as self-defense by the officers, none of them were charged. Later that day (on May 12, 2025), YB also performed at Miami's Rolling Loud.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, NBA YoungBoy was recognized as the most successful rapper of the past decade by the RIAA, for his eight platinum-selling albums in the last 10 years.

