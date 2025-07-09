"He's number 1 away from Michael Jackson's record" — Fat Joe & Jadakiss react to Drake's new 'What Did I Miss?' song 

Fat Joe & Jadakiss recently reacted to Drake's new single What Did I Miss?, which was released on July 4, 2025. The two rappers discussed it during an episode of their Joe and Jada podcast, uploaded on their YouTube channel on July 8, 2025. The song lyrics reportedly hinted at Drizzy rapping about people who switched up on him speculatively during his feud with Kendrick Lamar last year.

In the podcast, Fat Joe mentioned that he was about to repost it on his Instagram Story, but was unsure about who the rapper was dissing. Commenting on Drizzy's track, Joe said:

"But I felt like the new track was really dope. I listened to it a couple of times, and you know he's number one away from Michael Jackson's record, and I think the soul of Michael Jackson is fighting that s*it cuz every time he put out one you think it's going to take that joint just it back down."

He continued:

"If we going to talk the truth, you know, everybody was like, they thought the retirement was in effect with Drake and he came back."

However, Jadakiss' opinion differed from that of Fat Joe, and he said that Drizzy wasn't ready to retire. Additionally, the duo addressed how the One Dance rapper talked about people in the industry flipping on him, which Jadakiss claimed was a "taste of the rap industry."

Fat Joe didn't clarify which Michael Jackson record Drake was one number away from. According to Billboard's February 2025 report, the Canadian rapper was tied with the late legend in fourth place, given they both had 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Artists who've had more No.1 hits than Drizzy include The Beatles with 20 songs, Mariah Carey with 19, and Rihanna with 14.

Who did reportedly Drake diss in his latest single What Did I Miss? Speculations explored amid song ranking #1 on Spotify and Apple Music in the US

Drake dropped his latest single What Did I Miss? on July 4, 2025, during a livestream titled "Iceman Episode One." According to Hits Daily Double's report dated July 6, 2025, the song amassed 4 million streams on its first day. Additionally, it ranked #1 on Apple Music's Top 100 and Spotify's Daily USA charts.

The track didn't name entities that the rapper was allgedissing; however, multiple hip-hop media outlets and netizens speculated that some of the verses hinted at specific people. For instance, one of the verses of Drizzy's song read:

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since "Headlines"

Per HotNewHipHop, 'Pop Out' was Drizzy's rival Kendrick Lamar's concert that took place in June 2024, and featured the presence of NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan. As reported by Billboard, one of the concert highlights was Lamar performing his diss track on Drake, Not Like Us five times.

Moreover, Daily Express U.S. reported that LeBron James and Drizzy shared a close rapport, which seemed to be hindered post the NBA player's presence at Pop Out, given that the rapper unfollowed him in October 2024. DeMar DeRozan, on the other hand, played for the Toronto Raptors, a team for which Drizzy has been the global ambassador since 2013.

Drake mentioned:

In another verse, speculated to be a dig at Rick Ross, Drake mentioned:

"Yeah, n***as get punched in the face on some TLC s**t, on the dead guys / Some TLC s**t 'cause, my n***a, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye,"

As per HotNewHipHop, Drizzy was seemingly referring to Rick Ross for allegedly getting punched on the left side of his face during one of his concerts in Canada in July 2024. However, Rick made a video following the incident, clarifying that he wasn't hit in the first place.

Despite fan speculations concerning Drake's upcoming project being called Iceman, the rapper hasn't confirmed if he is dropping an album and whether What Did I Miss? is a teaser of the same.

