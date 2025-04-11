"How does he have braids again???" — Fans wonder about Drake's changing hairstyle as he links up with Top5 and vibes to 'Nokia' in Toronto

On April 11, 2025, X page @AkademiksTV shared a TikTok video showcasing Drake linking up with Top5 and vibing to his track Nokia in Toronto. However, it wasn't Drizzy's presence alongside the fellow rapper or his grooving to what Top5 dubbed the "number 1 song in the world" that made headlines, but rather the rapper's hairstyle that grabbed everyone's attention.
Drizzy was seen sporting braids in the video, which garnered varied reactions from fans, given that the rapper last rocked the cornrows in 2022 and has been seen in his usual hairstyle till recently. Fans of the rapper took to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user tweeted:
"How does he have braids again???"
Drake only ni**a that can magically grow back his braids" an X user commented
"Wait is that really Drake why he look like that and his hair. Grew. Fast" another X user questioned
"Braids are back that means Solo Album mode activated" a netizen said
Additionally, netizens poked fun at the rapper's appearance in one of his photos with Top5:
"Why does drake look like he’s been eating tacos all week?" an internet user mentioned
"Drake went to Australia as Drizzy and came back as Jim Jones" another internet user stated
Moreover, some internet users also tweeted their versions of Top5's comment, complimenting Drizzy in the video:
"The biggest rat in Toronto and the biggest pedo in world” fixed it!" a netizen tweeted
"Biggest rapper that struggling to get number one on billboard 🤣" another netizen remarked
Possible references in Drake's Nokia music video explored
Nokia is a part of Drizzy's collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which released on February 14, 2025. The rapper released the track's music video on March 31, 2025, and it amassed a lot of attention owing to speculations concerning hidden messages that Drizzy might've tried to portray.
One of the stills in the video showcases six owls sitting on the tip of a phone line. The number 6 has been associated with Drizzy as he has referred to his hometown Toronto as "The 6" multiple times.
Additionally, the owls represent the logo of his label OVO. Additionally, it is speculated that the depiction of owls could be a response to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us music video showcasing a caged owl. Hence, Drizzy using free owls in the video could reportedly depict that he cannot be caged.
In another scene from the music video, Drizzy dances in a hallway portraying Nokia's iconic Snake video game. This depiction could possibly hint at the rapper stating that he is surrounded by people he cannot trust.
Moreover, the Nokia music video also features NBA fame Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cameo.
The reference for the same stems from Drizzy's former friendship with NBA player DeMar DeRozan. However, the relationship between the rapper and DeMar soured after the latter attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also flaunted his first signature shoe, the Converse SHAI 001 in Drake's music video.
As per HotNewHipHop's report dated April 7, 2025, Drizzy's track Nokia recently reached the No.3 position in the Billboard Hot 100 chart after staying put in the top 10 tracks for some time.
The publication mentioned that there was a possibility of the track reaching the No.1 position eventually.