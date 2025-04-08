"Selling his song to Drake changed his life" — Netizens react to 'NOKIA' producer Elkan getting his mother a car

On Tuesday, April 8, @AkademiksTV shared a video clip of Elkan - the producer behind Drake's NOKIA - in which he was dancing to the track - playing on the stereo - with his mother in the front seat of a newly bought car. Per Akademiks' caption, Elkan had gifted the car to his mother.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 54K views and 1.5K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Selling his song to Drake changed his life"

One of the netizens replied to the comment, writing:

"He ain’t sell a song he just made a beat and did a funny hook which Drake didn’t use, only thing Drake used was the “who who” thing and this is a known thing for producers, ur just an idiot. by ur logic Pharrell is Kendrick’s ghost writer for Kendrick’s biggest hit “Alright”." - commented the netizen.

Some netizens found the viral video wholesome and praised Drizzy for doing good for others.

"This is actually so wholesome" - wrote an X user.

"Drake stay doing good for people" - added another.

Meanwhile, others speculated that Kendrick might approach Elkan for his next project. Some of them even accused the Race My Mind rapper of "jacking people's work".

"I guarantee, Kendrick in his dm asking for a beat within the next year" - replied a third netizen.

"Drake changed his life?... Apparently, Drake needed HIM, not the other way around.. And talk about where Drake STOLE the song, while you're doing all this madd glazing!" - posted a fourth one.

"Crazy how Drake really normalized jacking people’s work and celebrating it as a dub, but it’s all good bc the ghostwriter made money. this bum ruined Hip Hop fr. “Elkan the Producer” LMFAO that boy made the song along with the lyrics stop. Aubrey running a sweatshop smh L !" - commented a fifth user.

Drake claimed Justin Bieber didn't reply to his DM about a collaboration

Another reason why Drizzy recently made headlines is the God's Plan rapper's comment on an Instagram post that Justin Bieber uploaded on Sunday, April, 6.

In the caption of a carousel of random, blurred pictures - with his own black and white selfie on the last slide - the Sorry singer wrote:

"Dm me if u wanna make music together."

The post quickly went viral on Instagram, receiving more than 898K likes and 22K comments. Drizzy landed in the comment section of Bieber's post, writing: "I DM'd but no reply".

Justin has yet to reply to the Portland rapper's comment. Other artists that ended up in Bieber's comment section include Jaden Smith, Big Sean, Kehlani, and Bailey Zimmerman.

If a potential collaboration between the Worst Behavior rapper and Justin comes through, it would be their second joint project. The last time they came together was more than twelve years ago when Drizzy featured on his Right Here - which was released as part of the Peaches singer's third studio album, Believe, in 2012.

After the success of Drizzy's collaborative album, $$$4U, the rapper is likely working on his next project - a solo album that he hinted at during his Anita Max Win Tour in February.

