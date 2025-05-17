How many times has Vince Neil been married? All about his partners and kids as he splits from girlfriend of 15 years

Musician Vince Neil and his girlfriend Rain Hannah have separated. The news was first reported by TMZ on May 16, 2025, and the duo has yet to share a statement on the same. According to the outlet, the split stems from Vince’s alleged affair with an assistant.

Although the other person’s identity remains unknown, the individual reportedly wanted Vince Neil to inform Rain Hannah about them, as per iHeart. Notably, the musician had been with Rain for 15 years. TMZ claimed that the assistant was the one who allegedly opened up about the affair, leading to the breakup.

While Vince Neil and Rain Hannah did not tie the knot, the former has been married four times in the past. The musician first exchanged vows with Beth Lynn, followed by Sharise Ruddell, Heidi Mark, and Lia Gerardini, as per US Weekly reports published on February 11, 2025.

The US Sun, on May 17, 2025, stated that the duo's relationship dates back to 2011. However, further details are currently awaited on where and how they have met.

Rain is a celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator. Her LinkedIn profile says that she is the co-founder of RPM Online Makeup Academy, Rain Cosmetics, and Serendipity Cosmetics. She also established the Rain Makeup Academy and served as a makeup editor for KVVU-TV Fox 5 The MORE Show for around three years.

Vince Neil is the father of three children: Marriages, relationships, and more

The Mötley Crüe lead vocalist is renowned for his contributions to the rock music industry over the years. His personal life has also drawn attention due to his four short-lived marriages.

US Weekly stated that Vince Neil’s name has been associated with many popular personalities at the time when he was not married, including Shannen Doherty. Although Beth Lynn was his first wife, Neil became the father of a child named Neil Jason Wharton in 1978, born from the relationship with his first girlfriend, Tami Jones.

Neil and Lynn’s marriage did not last long after they exchanged vows in 1981, leading to their divorce around four years later. The duo shares a daughter, Elizabeth Ashley Wharton.

Vince’s first two children have already established themselves in the music industry, as per People magazine. According to US Weekly, Wharton is already a part of a group called Rock ‘n’ Roll Junkies, which is inspired from his father’s band. Furthermore, he is also the father of a child, Trace.

On the other hand, Elizabeth has performed with an indie rock band called Loomis and the Lust. People magazine stated that Vince Neil revealed through X (formerly Twitter) in 2015 that his daughter welcomed a child, Hailee Marie.

Neil’s second wife was Sharise Ruddell, who was a model in the past. The pair married in 1987 and became the parents of a child, Skylar Lynnae Neil, before their divorce six years later. However, Skylar died after being diagnosed with a kidney cancer called Wilms’ tumor at the age of four, as per US Weekly.

Vince Neil’s third marriage to model and actress Heidi Mark existed for only 15 months after they tied the knot in 2000. The artist was then married to Lia Gerardini between 2005 and 2010.

As noted, Vince Neil and Rain Hannah have separated. In February this year, the latter was aboard Neil's private plane when it crashed at an Arizona airport, as reported by Hollywood Life on February 11, 2025. Although Hannah survived, she had five broken ribs. She was accompanied by a friend and a few dogs.

In addition to his work with Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil has released three albums as a solo artist in his credits, such as Tattoos & Tequila. He has also been featured on films and TV shows like The Surreal Life and Still Standing.

