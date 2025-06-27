"I couldn't disagree more" — DJ Akademiks reacts to T-Pain saying Drake doesn’t know how to gracefully exit the music industry 

Drake loyalist DJ Akademiks recently reacted to T-Pain's comment during his appearance on the Crash Dummies Podcast on June 18, 2025. T-Pain commented on Drizzy's 2023 statement about gracefully exiting the industry while reflecting on his retirement plans.

Ad

Reacting to T-Pain's comments concerning Drizzy, DJ Akademiks said:

"Okay, I couldn't disagree more. I think I know the moment. If I had to be very, very honest, like completely all the way honest about Drake's career, Drake's career is a lot like KD (Kevin Durant), right? Like KD, probably skill-wise is still one of the top 2-3 basketball players on earth. There was a time I think every Drake verse was the hottest verse of the year, which is unrealistic standards. These days, I think if Drake wants to do it he does it, but he doesn't come with it all the time."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

DJ Akademiks' lengthy response to T-Pain stemmed from the Been Like This rapper claiming that Drizzy didn't stick to his own words about taking a graceful exit from the industry.

“The one thing I learned from Drake, here’s the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn’t followed — his own words. Drake said, ‘I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.'” T-Pain told the podcast

Ad

T-Pain added that he took a laid-back approach to releasing music after coming across Drizzy's 2023 advice, unlike the One Dance rapper himself, who T-Pain believes sounds like:

"Drake is like, ‘No, listen, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'”

Drake claims that T-Pain has always had resentment for him: Details explored

During his appearance on the Crash Dummies Podcast, T-Pain emphasized how Drizzy had previously mentioned that he wanted to bow out gracefully and not get kicked out of the industry. Indicating how he inculcated the spirit of what Drizzy said instead of the rapper himself, T-Pain mentioned:

Ad

"I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this bi*ch. I’m out this motherf*cker'. I’m not trying to impress y’all ni**as. Y’all ni**as don’t give a f*ck if I live or die. Why the f*ck would I keep trying to impress y’all? I’m out. I’m done. I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?”

Ad

Ad

Shortly after T-Pain's comments concerning Drizzy went viral, the latter took to Instagram and wrote a comment under TorontoRappers' Instagram post dated June 26, 2025, stating:

"This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

The recent instance is not the first time T-Pain has commented on Drizzy. According to Hot 97's report dated February 2025, the rapper claimed that Drizzy had repurposed songs on the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album to involve PartyNextDoor.

Ad

During a livestream session at the time, T-Pain claimed that Drizzy must've recorded "a bunch of stuff" and asked PartyNextDoor to put a verse on 10-15 songs to keep him happy.

Ad

T-Pain clarified that he didn't think the songs on the collaborative album were bad. However, he stood by his claim that the tracks on the album did not make it to other projects.

In other news, Drizzy and Smiley's track 2 Mazza recently made its debut on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart on June 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More