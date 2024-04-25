"I have had to make the hard decision": Kim Petras "devastated" as she cancels her 2024 Summer Festival shows due to health issues

Alone singer Kim Petras canceled her upcoming 2024 Summer Festival shows owing to health issues. Petras announced the cancellation of her shows via social media on Monday, April 24, although she did not specify what she was exactly going through. The singer wrote on Instagram and X:

"I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer."

The singer explained how she was "devastated" to cancel her shows and promised fans she'd make it up to them and be back better than ever. Throughout the months of May, June, and July, Petras was slated to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival in Spain, the Mighty Hoopla in the United Kingdom, Primavera Sound Porto in Portugal, LadyLand in New York City, and Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

Kim Petras canceled her summer shows (Image via Instagram/@kimpetras)

Kim Petras "devastated" after being forced to cancel her summer shows

On Monday, German singer and songwriter Kim Petras shared an unfortunate announcement on X and Instagram. All the upcoming summer shows of the Grammy Award-winning singer now stand canceled. The 31-year-old star addressed the message to her "buns" and wrote on her social media handles:

"I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer. I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon 💕💕💕"

The singer was slated to perform at a plethora of venues this summer. On May 29, Kim Petras was all set to perform at Spain's Primavera Sound Festival. On the first day of June, she was supposed to hit the UK and perform at the Mighty Hoopla music festival. A few days later on June 6, Petras was ready to grace Portugal's Primavera Sound Porto.

Later, the Unholy hitmaker would have flown back to the United States in order to perform as the headliner at the 2024 LadyLand outdoor music festival and Pride bash in Brooklyn, New York City, on June 28. Fast forward to July, Kim Petras was slated to perform at the 2024 Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

Earlier this month on April 12, Petras performed at Miami's Oasis Wynwood and before that, she appeared alongside Madonna at Florida's Kaseya Center on April 9.

Kim Petras released her fourth EP last Valentine's Day

Kim Petras released her latest album in September of last year when she dropped her French-pop album Problématique. The album was released via Amigo and Republic Records. This was the singer's second studio album. The 10-track album peaked at 8th position on the Billboard US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and received a 7/10 review on Clash.

According to Robin Murray from Clash, who called Petras a "pop trailblazer", the album was a "burst of sensual pop erotica" and a "rule-breaking burst of truth-saying". While complimenting the album for being extremely entertaining, Murray still stated that the album's "glossy thrill-seeking" was occasionally repetitive.

After Problématique, Petras released Slut Pop Miami on Valentine's Day 2024, her fourth EP, and a sequel to her 2022 EP, Slut Pop. The 12-track EP peaked at the 14th position in position in the Billboard US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and once again received a 7/10 rating on Clash.