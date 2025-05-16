'I Prevail' band members list explored as co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser quits after 10 years

Brian Burkheiser has recently left the rock band I Prevail. Notably, the vocalist was a part of the band for around 10 years, and the news of his departure was confirmed by the group on May 15, 2025.

I Prevail posted a statement through their Instagram handle, with the group revealing in the end that they will soon bring some new music for their fans. Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman will now contribute their voice to all the projects, along with Steve Menoian on the guitar and Gabe Helguera playing the drums.

Addressing Brian’s exit, the group wrote that it was not an easy decision, adding that it was nevertheless the right thing to do. The band mentioned that they would always cherish the time spent with Burkheiser over the years and continued:

“Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian.”

The statement reads towards the end:

“Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue.”

In addition, the band stated that the upcoming performances are scheduled to happen without cancellation. Furthermore, the circumstances leading to the latest decision have yet to be made official.

Notably, Brian had to step back from I Prevail’s tour performances last year due to his health issues caused by Eagle syndrome, a condition leading to the extension of bones or ligaments in the head and neck. Burkhesier himself addressed the issue through X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“It pains me to do this, but unfortunately I will have to miss the next month of shows as the recovery process continues. Initially, I thought I could push through the pain, but my body and mind just need more time to heal.”

I Prevail has released three albums till now

The Southfield, Michigan-based group has been active for more than 10 years. The band is under the record label Fearless and has accumulated a sizeable fan base, following the release of their successful projects.

The official website of Fearless also says that I Prevail has broken records in terms of streaming on YouTube and performed in over 500 shows. The band’s successful journey comprised the cover of Blank Space, a single by Taylor Swift. The song came out in 2014, and Dylan Bowman expressed his love for Swift in an interview with The Travel Addict last year by saying:

“Every time I get in my car, my wife plays Taylor and I feel like I’m discovering a new Taylor Swift song all the time. I have some songs I find myself singing throughout the day. I’ll be like, ‘Man, that’s such an undeniably great song.’”

As mentioned, the current lineup also includes Steve Menoian and Gabe Helguera. Steve has been the oldest member along with Eric and Dylan. However, Gabe joined the group around six years ago. Meanwhile, Jon Eberhard has accompanied the band on tours as a keyboardist at the same time.

Jordan Berger gave his vocals and was a guitarist for the band after it was formed, and played with the group until 2015. Other members who did not play with I Prevail for too long include Tony Camposeo, Lee Runestad, and Brian Burkheiser. Eli Clark was also a touring member for around three years in the past.

I Prevail’s debut album was Lifelines, which came out in 2016 and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by two more albums over the next six years, Trauma and True Power.

The band has an EP titled Heart vs. Mind in its credits and is known for singles such as Scars, Come and Get It, Bow Down, Breaking Down, Deep End, and more.

