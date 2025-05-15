What happened to Yamal Said? Lord Buffalo band members explored as drummer is forcibly removed, detained from plane

Yamal Said, who plays drums for the rock band Lord Buffalo, was recently arrested by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after being removed from a flight. The group was traveling to Europe for a tour when the incident happened, as per Variety.

Ad

According to the New York Post, the latest issue has already led to the cancellation of Lord Buffalo's tour, which was supposed to cover countries such as Germany this month. Yamal has been playing with the band for around eight years, and the remaining members include Daniel Jesse Pruit, Garrett Jeffrey Hellman, and Patrick John Patterson.

Notably, the latest legal problem involving Yamal happened on May 12, 2025, at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Homeland Security shared more details related to Said's detention on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 15, confirming that the local authorities have already taken him into custody.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post included a glimpse of the NBC News reporting the legal issue and continued addressing more details as it reads:

“Yamal Said is a Mexican national and lawful U.S. permanent resident. Said had a warrant for his arrest after violating a restraining order at least TWICE. If you come to our country and break our laws, you will be arrested.”

Ad

In a social media statement that has been deleted now, Lord Buffalo expressed their regret over the tour cancellation, saying that it was a "temporary setback." The group mentioned that they were rescheduling the tour. In another update shared through Instagram on May 15, 2025, the band expressed gratitude to everyone for their support and added:

“We still know very little about the situation, but we have been asked by our drummer’s family and his legal team to respect their privacy while this situation evolves. We intend to do so, and we send all our love their way.”

Ad

Lord Buffalo has been active for more than ten years: Band members and more

Ad

According to Glide magazine, Lord Buffalo's establishment dates back to the time when the band, The Hot Pentecostals, disbanded in 2012. The group was formed when Daniel Pruitt and Garrett Hellman arrived in Austin in 2007, as per KOSU.

Notably, Daniel and Garrett attended Oklahoma State University and had previously been a part of another group, Shiloh Fivecoat. The duo additionally spent their childhood in Stillwater, as stated by Bottom of the Hill.

Ad

A report by The Oklahoman in 2017 stated that Daniel and Garrett's first meeting happened at the church, and the latter told the outlet that it was a great experience where he was able to play drums and create new music at his best friend's basement. Garrett stated:

“I wonder if growing up in a town with more happening I would’ve just been happy to go see the bands that were coming through town.”

Ad

Ad

Although the duo formed Lord Buffalo in 2010, their first major project was released around two years later. As mentioned, Yamal Said has been playing drums for the last eight years. Daniel and Garrett are the guitarists for the band, with the former contributing his voice to the projects of the group.

On the other hand, there is Patrick John Patterson, who plays violin for the group. Two more musicians who have been a part of the group in the past are Devin James Fry and Brockett Hamilton. The duo played drums, with Devin also being the vocalist and Brockett as the guitarist.

Ad

Lord Buffalo's self-titled debut EP came out in 2012, followed by Castle Tapes around two years later. Other successful projects in their credits include Holus Bolus, Tohu Wa Bohu, Legends of the Desert: Volume 1, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More