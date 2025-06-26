"I've never thought that he was gonna walk clean away from this" — Loren LoRosa weighs in on the end of Diddy's trial

On June 26, 2025, entertainment news correspondent Loren LoRosa posted a video online of her discussing the end of Diddy's trial with famous radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

In the video, Charlamagne asks Loren what it felt like in court as the rapper's legal team rested their case on June 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the news correspondent has been covering Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on her social media pages through every hearing.

Commenting on the confidence that Sean Combs' legal team displayed, Loren LoRosa said:

"Man, but I'm not gonna lie to you guys, I've never thought that he was gonna walk clean away from this. But I didn't think they would come with that confidence at the end of this."

According to the BBC's report dated June 24, Diddy's legal team ended their defence just 20 minutes after making their arguments. On the other hand, the trial witnessed federal prosecutors presenting their case via multiple witness testimonies over almost seven weeks of arguments.

Combs' attorneys argued that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proving any of the charges against their client, further asking the judge to drop the case against the rapper. Additionally, Diddy told the court that it was his decision, along with his lawyers, not to take the stand at his own trial.

Loren LoRosa's speculation of how Sean Combs' trial will end reflected on the 20-minute argument the defence put forth, as she stated:

"It felt like Diddy's team was saying, 'Y'all got us effed up, and y'all did our job for us and we ain't gotta do nothing else. Y'all brought this man here, ya'll wasted his time, his family's time, his energy. Now we about to let him walk out of this courtroom. Thank you for doing our job.'"

Prosecutors dismiss multiple allegations against Diddy shortly before trial concludes

According to Fox News Digital's report dated June 25, 2025, the government filed a letter to the judge on June 24, stating that the theories of attempted arson, aiding and abetting s*x trafficking, and attempted kidnapping against Diddy wouldn't be pursued.

The letter mentioned that the government understood the court's "desire for streamlined instructions." The prosecution further wrote that keeping the court's desire in mind, the government has suggested ways to streamline said instructions. The letter read:

"Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting s*x trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary."

The publication further mentioned that the dismissal of these theories against Diddy was an attempt to simplify the charges against the rapper for the jury. Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that 'no charges were being dropped,' and that:

"The prosecution’s legal theories are essentially the same. The government is no longer pursuing the attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as predicate acts for racketeering. But they can still argue that the completed kidnapping of [Cassie] Ventura and [Capricorn] Clark and completed arson of Kid Cudi’s vehicle are RICO acts."

The former federal prosecutor continued to say that the same applies to the s*x trafficking counts against Sean Combs, wherein the prosecution is arguing that the rapper s*x trafficked the victims, and not that he aided or abetted others to do the same. Rahmani added that the government was now simplifying charges for the jury, which "doesn't really change anything."

Over the six-week-long trial, prosecutors called a total of 34 witnesses, including Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casse Ventura and another one of his former partners who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

However, the rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

