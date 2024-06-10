“Iconic as always”— Fans praise Courteney Cox as she recreates her dance moves from Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ music video

Friends star Courteney Cox went viral for recreating her iconic dance from the music video for Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark. Back in 1985, a young Cox, whose only previous on-screen credit was a 1975 appearance in an episode of As the World Turns, launched her career with an appearance in the iconic Springsteen video.

In the music video, Courteney Cox, who appears as a concertgoer watching Springsteen perform, is invited on stage with the singer towards the end, where she dances with the Born in the U.S.A. hitmaker. Cox was actually selected by director Brian De Palma of Scarface fame for the music video during a New York casting call.

A recent viral TikTok trend showcased kids asking their moms about how they used to dance back in the 80s before accompanying their moves with Bronski Beat's Smalltown Boy. On Sunday, June 9, Courteney Cox took to social media to participate in the trend by releasing a clip titled "1980’s dancing…in the dark."

The viral video showcased the star casually waving her arms around to Dancing in the Dark in a blue jacket before taking it off to reveal the same Bruce Springsteen T-shirt she wore for the music video of the song. The star then repeats the steps she did back in the day before the video cuts to the actual footage from 1985.

Fans thought the 'Friends' star's dance was "iconic" (Image via Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial)

Cox's video amassed over 14 million views on Instagram at the time of writing this article. Excited fans praised the actress for her moves and recalled the memories her dance brought back. Her comments section also contained applause from a few famous faces, including Cox's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

A few of Courteney Cox's friends from the industry also cheered her on.

"I sense Matthew’s around for sure"— Courteney Cox

Friends is arguably one of the most beloved shows of all time, with each and every character in the show receiving an incredible amount of adoration from fans worldwide. The heart of the series was the show's pairing of Monica and Chandler, portrayed by Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox.

7 months after Perry tragically passed away in his jacuzzi at the age of 54 due to the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, Cox opened up about how she's dealt with the passing of a close friend. While commemorating the show’s 20th anniversary, the actress said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in May:

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

She added:

"You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled."

Courteney Cox was last seen in the second season of the Starz comedy series Shining Vale, which is currently available to stream on the platform.