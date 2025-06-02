“If this isn’t legendary, what is?” — Netizens react as Travis Scott joins Playboi Carti to perform “FE!N” at the ‘After Hours til Dawn’ tour

Playboi Carti surprised fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 31 by having rapper Travis Scott join him during his set on The Weeknd’s 2025 After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour. The duo performed their hit track FE!N along with CRUSH from Playboi Carti’s 2025 album MUSIC, and Travis Scott’s 2016 track goosebumps from Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Carti also posted a carousel on Instagram, mentioning DJ Swamp Izzo and Travis Scott in the caption along with the word “TRIM.” He also wrote “YOU GOT 2 COME WITH IT.”

Following this, Pop Crave posted an update on Travis Scott’s surprise appearance along with a clip from the concert on their X (formerly Twitter) page on June 1, 2025. The caption read:

“Playboi Carti brings out Travis Scott for “FE!N” at the ‘After Hours til Dawn’ tour in Chicago tonight.”

Subsequently, fans took to X to share their thoughts on the unexpected collab. The reaction to the duo’s performance was primarily positive, with a user even saying Playboi Carti and Travis Scott's performance was “legendary.”

“When two giants collide, the whole city feels it. Chicago just witnessed a moment that’ll be talked about for years—Playboi Carti and Travis Scott redefining the game live on one stage. If this isn’t legendary, what is?”

Many other fans were similarly excited about the duo performing together in Chicago.

“OMG, Chicago is going absolutely wild tonight! What a surprise, that’s insane!🔥🎶, ”an X user said.

“nah this collab got the crowd levitating fr 😮‍💨 energy must’ve been insane,” another fan commented.

However, some netizens on X were of the opinion that Carti “needed” Scott to save his opening act performance in Chicago.

“That’s what happens when all the reviews of your opening portion of the tour suck, you need to bring in real talent to save you,” tweeted one netizen.

“He needed this his sets have been boring travis Saving it,” said another netizen.

More about Playboi Carti on the After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour

Playboi Carti is currently the opening act for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, which started on May 9, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Carti’s setlist includes tracks from his latest album, MUSIC, as well as some earlier tracks. Carti brought out Travis Scott for the Chicago leg of the tour for the performance of their song FE!N.

Playboi Carti is one of many stars collaborating with The Weeknd during the tour, which spans major venues across the U.S. The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour is set to conclude on September 3, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, after shows in cities including Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

More about Travis Scott’s UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR began in October 2023, and the tour has already hit major cities across North America. The tour also has an international leg, which will run through late 2025.

Confirmed upcoming dates include shows in the United Kingdom on August 22 and 24, Johannesburg, South Africa on October 11, 2025, Delhi, India on October 18 an 19, 2025, Seoul, South Korea on October 25, 2025, Sanya, China on November 1, 2025, and Tokyo, Japan, on November 8, 2025.

The setlists so far features tracks from Scott’s Utopia album including his recent hits FE!N, Antidote, and SICKO MODE.

