"this dude can't speak english" - Fans react to Playboi Carti announcing new album

Playboi Carti recently took to his Opium Instagram to further rumors of him working on an official follow up to his third studio album, MUSIC, which debuted at the top of Billboard 200.

Carti's latest post includes screengrabs of various streamers reacting to his latest single SOME MORE, which was exclusively uploaded to Instagram on May 22, 2025.

"I set the tone, thirty for thirty, they don't wanna compete no more / These b***h a** n****s be worried 'bout the wrong thing, better watch your ho / I'm smellin' like a whole pound, but, b***h, I'm on," Playboi Carti rapped on 'Some More'.

Carti's caption on the post draws attention to his highly-anticipated follow up to March's LP, supposedly titled BABY BOI, which many expect will be released to all streaming platforms later this year.

"WATCH YA HO** …. YVL DA WORLD BBY BOY OTW YA DIG," Playboi Carti captioned his Instagram post.

Back in April, Atlanta-based DJ Swamp Izzo, who features multiple times on MUSIC, sat down for an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine. He seemingly revealed that Carti's BABY BOI "is done," with the rapper reportedly creating over 50 new records for the LP.

Given the increasing attention from Carti fans, popular news media outlet NFR Podcast took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost the latest hint from the Atlanta rapper.

One fan appeared to comment on their post poking fun at Playboi Carti's distinctive way of captioning, claiming the rapper "can't speak English".

Byzantine General @ByzGeneral This dude can't speak english

Multiple users followed suit, jokingly highlighting what Playboi's fans refer to as "Cartinese".

plee @pleeborg Has he ever formed an actual sentence before in his life

PerkerSon The LivelySon @TheLivelySon Yea, Carti should just hang it up. Cartinese is not for the intelligent

Optimus @Optimus729 What the f**k does this even mean

More reactions followed from fans sharing their excitement over potentially receiving a second album from Carti in a single year.

Bryce @FittsBryce Need it

Always @alwayzpost Didn’t he just drop one

Spingerd @Spingerd1 Ill believe it when i see it

Everything we know about Playboi Carti's upcoming 'BABY BOI' album

For several months Playboi Carti has been consistently teasing an official follow up to MUSIC, which marked his first project release in five years since he released Whole Lotta Red in 2020.

News of Carti's upcoming album, BABY BOI, has been surfacing across the rapper's social media accounts for several months now, peaking a week after MUSIC was distributed to streaming platforms in March.

A month later, during an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine, frequent collaborator DJ Swamp Izzo provided further insights into the Atlanta rapper's upcoming fourth studio album.

"New music, he got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn’t say. But they’re done. If I was still in the mixtape era, we’d have BABY BOI one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn’t even sleep until we put it out for everybody," DJ Swamp Izzo stated.

In his interview, DJ Swamp Izzo cited that he and Playboi Carti were working on MUSIC right up until it was distributed to streaming platforms. The project hit all major DSPs on March 14, 2025, and debuted atop the Billboard 200 after selling close to 300,000 units in its first week.

"We recorded all the way up to the album actually came out. So when they dropped at 7 a.m., we were still in the studio, on everything I love," DJ Swamp Izzo stated.

Another milestone for MUSIC was the massive 30-record tracklist it hosted, all of which debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 charts. Following the project's release, Playboi Carti would release a deluxe, titled Sorry 4 Da Wait, which included four new records.

In a recent post to his alternative 00pium Instagram account, Carti seemingly doubled down on his plans to drop BABY BOI this year in the caption, stating:

“WE PUSHIN BBY BOIIM ON ONE DIS YEAR"

Even friend and frequent collaborator F1LTHY, who produced several tracks on MUSIC, took to X recently to confirm that BABY BOI was already completed, tweeting:

"Sh*t already done we still pushing I am tho. Album already finished watch this"

Playboi Carti is currently on the road with The Weeknd, sharing the stage with the XO singer for his ongoing After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

