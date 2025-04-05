"He’s still storming in his mind": DJ Swamp Izzo says Playboi Carti changed the shuffle on 'I Am Music' until the final moments of release

Playboi Carti's frequent collaborator DJ Swamp Izzo recently shared that Carti was making changes to the shuffle of his latest album, I Am Music, up until its final release. The album, which was released on March 14, 2025, is set to become the biggest one in the rapper's career.

In his interview with Complex dated April 4, DJ Swamp Izzo gave a glimpse into the making of Playboi Carti's I Am Music. Izzo was heavily involved in its making and behind-the-scenes work. The musician said that he and Carti were trying to bring down the number of songs on the record till the last moment, explaining:

"I knew it was going to change the world. But you got to think, we still in there fighting over a hundred songs trying to get it down to 24, 25. Still couldn't do it. It was already 24, 25 at midnight. It was locked. Something happened behind the [scenes] that he was like, 'let’s go back in.' So the song selection started changing."

DJ Swamp then stated that the final release was a completely different shuffle, continuing:

"What you heard, the final, that was a whole different shuffle. Because he’s still storming in his mind, he's still creating. He's doing interviews, everybody wants to talk. 'What's the hold up?' He'd get off an interview and be like, 'Pull that beat up.'"

Talking about his involvement, Izzo further added:

"I'm actually there for every song, every session, because a different element needs to be done. Now you can add the Swamp Izzo drop to it, but it has to be right and it has to be wrong at the same time."

I Am Music eventually included 30 tracks, featuring multiple collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. It was one of the most-awaited releases of 2025, and Carti's first full-length album since 2020's Whole Lotta Red. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and became the rapper's fastest-selling album.

DJ Swamp Izzo claims Playboi Carti has over 50-60 songs done for his next album, titled Baby Boi

In his aforementioned interview with Complex, DJ Swamp Izzo also spoke about Playboi Carti's next album, which the rapper has been teasing since the release of Music on March 14. Dj Swamp claimed that the album was already "ready" and "done." He said:

"[Baby Boi is] New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."

Speaking about his role in the making of Baby Boi, DJ Swamp called himself "God DJ." He added that he has "blessed" multiple successful artists in the world, including Young Thug, Young Scooter, Playboi Carti, and Future. The DJ also joked about the number of times he mentioned his name on Carti's latest album and said:

"I need to be in the Guinness Book of World record. Over a 100 times, 150 times. Intentionally."

DJ Swamp Izzo has been featured on Playboi Carti's Music album several times, where he can be heard yelling various phrases during tracks. The veteran was an integral part of its making and recording and has been a key figure in the hip-hop industry, having launched talents like Future and Young Thug, among others.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti has yet to announce an official release date for his next project. The rapper is still enjoying the success of Music, which received both critical and commercial acclaim from pundits and fans alike.

