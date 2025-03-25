"Why is he beefing with women" — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti sending shots at Gio’s ex after breaking Billboard Hot 100 record

Playboi Carti is once again at the center of controversy, but this time it's not about his music; rather, it's an alleged feud with an internet personality, Giovanna Ramos.

On March 25, 2025, Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, took to Instagram to share news about his record-breaking achievements related to the I AM MUSIC album. He also seemed to direct comments towards Giovanna Ramos' rumored former partner.

As a result, many users on X reacted to Carti's Instagram story, expressing confusion over why he was feuding with a woman.

"Why is he beefing with women," one commented.

Furthermore, some users on X brought up Lil Yachty in the discussion, as Yachty and Giovanna Ramos were once rumored to be dating. While some suggested that Carti should have mentioned the person's name —

"he can't be talking about yachty right bc she lesbian" a user on X commented.

"Why don't you just be direct and at the f**ker.? I do not like you more and more everyday and I don't even know you. Your like a b**ch made n**ga with mid a*s music," another user wrote on X.

"Kinda makes sense why he brought her a AP now😭😭," a third wrote.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, some users on X indicated that the internet personality Giovanna Ramos has a different sexual orientation, which Ramos had confirmed previously—

"isnt she supposed to be a lesbian," a user commented.

""they not together she like girls" 😭 as if a rapper would have a girl around them 24/7 if he wasn't fw her," another commented.

"she is a lesbian she don't want you bro," a third wrote.

Playboi Carti takes aim at Gio's ex after historic Billboard Hot 100 achievement

Carti wrote on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@playboicarti)

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the Atlanta-born artist Playboi Carti took to his Instagram account to share a post from Billboard, announcing that he had broken the record for the most songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Playboi Carti breaks the record for most songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100," the post reads.

In the post, Carti tagged Giovanna Ramos and implied that her former partner could never have achieved this.

"@ft.gioo YA EX COULD NEVER," Carti captioned.

Although Playboi Carti didn’t name anyone specifically, his comments seem to be a subtle jab at Lil Yachty.

Speculation about their connection emerged after internet personality Giovanna Ramos appeared in Lil Yachty's music video for Slide, released in August 2023. This sparked rumors that the two were romantically involved.

Following Carti's seemingly pointed remarks, Lil Yachty responded on X with a now-deleted post, indicating that he had never been in a relationship with Ramos.

"I never dated gio 4 da record... was always platonic," Yachty wrote.

On November 18, 2023, Giovanna Ramos also dismissed the rumor of dating Lil Yachty during an interview on the YouTube channel DJ Smallz Eyes while discussing her sexual orientation.

"Umm, I was always attracted to women, but at first, I used to fake it as if I was bi, so that boyfriend was me trying to prove to everybody that I was bi, but it didn't really work, you know what I am saying? It wasn't really a thing and then I did like a light-skinned man so it's like a stud for real," Ramos said.

Currently, it is still unclear whom Playboi Carti was referring to as Ramos' former partner or the reason behind his apparent remarks. The artist has not offered any further clarification. Furthermore, internet personality Giovanna Ramos has yet to respond to Carti's post.

