IN Photos: 5 best looks of Madison Beer

Madison Beer is an American singer and songwriter. She gained popularity when Justin Bieber posted a link to one of her covers on YouTube. The singer soon released her debut single, Melodies, and also released other songs like As She Pleases, Home with You, and more.

Beer also released her debut album, Life Support, in 2021, which earned a platinum certification. Her second album, Silence Between Songs, received a nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Her 2024 single, Make You Mine, also received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Pop Recording at the 67th Annual Awards.

The singer has also appeared on series like RuPaul's Drag Race and in the movie, Louder Than Words. The talented singer has given many stylish moments at the red carpets. From figure-hugging dresses to festive-themed attire, Beer is able to exude confidence in any dress she wears.

A festive moment, a sultry black dress, and other best looks of Madison Beer

1) A silver silhouette

Madison Beer (Image via Getty)

The singer and songwriter decided to stun audiences by wearing a captivating silver dress at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music ceremony in California. Madison Beer opted to have straight hair and minimal jewellery. The highlight of her look was the silver dress with a form-fitting design at the waist and a flowy design at the bottom.

The dress made an impression as it had a large bow in the center and a see-through piece of fabric around the waist. Along with the dress, Beer decided to wear an eye-catching pair of mirrored silver pumps. The look was the perfect blend of glamour and elegance.

2) An elegant dress

Madison Beer (Image via Getty)

Madison Beer attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Radhika Jones, in a classy and elegant ensemble. The actress wore a classic black and white Dolce and Gabbana dress. The floor-length dress accentuated the singer's curves and had cut-outs on the side.

Beer paired the elegant dress with slicked and pulled-back hair and wore a ponytail. She paired her look with dangling and minimalist earrings. Her look was styled by Jordan Dorso and the singer made an impressive statement at the prestigious social event.

3) A sultry black dress

Beer at the Vanity Fair And Instagram Present Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Source: Getty

The Make You Mine singer attended the 2025 Vanities Party in Los Angeles in a sultry black dress. Beer created quite the impression by opting for a slim-fitting dress with a halter neckline and a scarf detailing. The midi dress was paired with pointed-toe black heels, making Beer's look monochromatic.

Madison Beer kept her hair down and wore minimal makeup with a hint of a smokey-eye and some matte lips. She also wore a pair of shimmering but minimalist rings and a pair of chandelier earrings. Beer's outfit offered a unique twist on the "Little Black Dress".

4) A sheer number

Beer at the 67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Madison Beer knows how to turn heads. And she did it again at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet. The Grammy-nominated singer arrived at the event in a sheer figure-hugging dress. The strapless gown by Miss Sohee, had golden embroidered details. The sparkling gown captivated the viewers and Beer kept her hair open and straight.

Her dress also had some flair and drama as it had a small train as well. Beer also wore a pair of earrings by Simon G. The singer's famous song, Make You Mine, received a nomination for the Best Dance/Pop Recording. Although Beer didn't win the award, she did dazzle everyone with her fashion choices.

5) A festive dress

Madison Beer (Image via Getty)

Madison Beer embodied the Christmas spirit in a mistletoe-adorned dress at the iHeartRadio's Z100's Jingle Ball 2024. The event took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City and the singer took to the stage in a festive attire. Wearing a red velvet mini dress with a mistletoe embellishment on the bust, the singer belted out her famous tunes.

Beer's dress was fun and had a corset bodice with white folded trim and off-the-shoulder straps. The dress ended with a white hemline, which had a huge bow appliqué on the sides. The singer completed her look with matching white knee-high boots and kept her hair open.

