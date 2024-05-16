Inhaler's 2024 North American tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Inhaler 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from October 11, 2024, to November 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first on the continent for the year and will be preceded by their other live dates.
The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official X account on May 14, 2024, and is set to have shows in cities such as New York City, Boston, and Vancouver, among others.
A Live Nation presale for the tour will be available on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. At the same time, a Ticketmaster presale will also be available.
General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the link provided in the announcement above or via ticket vendors such as Ticketweb or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Inhaler's 2024 North American tour dates and venues
Inhaler's 2024 North American tour dates and venues are given below:
- October 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- October 12, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle
- October 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore
- October 15, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- October 18, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- October 19, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- October 21, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre
- October 22, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues
- October 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone
- October 25, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- October 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed
- October 27, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- October 29, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theatre
- October 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- November 1, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium
- November 4, 2024 – San Diego, California at SOMA
- November 6, 2024 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- November 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- November 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo
- November 10, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum Theatre
Ahead of the upcoming tour, Inhaler is also set to perform several stand-alone concerts across Europe and Australia, starting with their performance at Puklepop Festival 2024 in a lineup that also includes acts like Fred Again and Stormzy, among others.
After the Puklepop Festival, the band will head to the Lowlands Festival 2024 in the Netherlands, followed by a performance at the Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2024 in Switzerland on August 18, 2024.
Subsequently, Inhaler is scheduled to perform at the Rock en Seine Festival at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud in Paris, France, on August 24, 2024. The festival will also see performances by bands such as Massive Attack and Blond Redhead, among others.
From France, Inhaler will head across the Channel to the UK, where they are scheduled to perform at the Blossoms Big Bank Holiday Weekend alongside Blossoms, Shed Seven, Seb Lowe, and more. Finally, the band will then head to Australia for three shows in Sydney, Saint Kilda, and Brisbane from August 29, 2024, to August 31, 2024.