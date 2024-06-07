"Instant classic incoming" — Fans react to Dolly Parton announcing original Broadway musical about her life

American singer Dolly Parton recently revealed that she will bring a new musical to Broadway in 2026. Titled Hello, I'm Dolly, the show is inspired by her own life and pays tribute to her first studio album of the same name.

On June 4, 2024, Parton announced her plans for the musical show at CMA Fest in Nashville. She said:

"Hello, I'm Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don't miss it!"

Trending

Netizens reacted to Dolly Parton releasing the first musical produced about her life. One fan praised the singer and predicted that the upcoming work would be a hit:

"Instant classic incoming"

Expand Tweet

Many fans spoke about attending future performances in New York City, and other venues that have not been released yet.

"I hope and plan to be front-row center for this someday!," one X user noted.

"This is so exciting! What a perfect excuse to go back to NYC," another fan commented.

"Oh. My. Lordy. *Saving for a trip to NYC: ACTIVATED*," a netizen stated.

Some X users appreciated Dolly Parton as a person and an artist. They called her the "sweetest celebrity" and an "amazing lady."

"To this day you're still the kindest sweetest celebrity I ever had the pleasure of meeting. I thought you should know that," one user wrote.

"You are all wonderful - all human - all good. I can’t think of many contemporary people who have single-handedly done as much for people as you have. Always being true to yourself. Thank you. Thank you so much," another fan gushed over the singer.

"I think you are an amazing lady and you got one hell of a voice!😁", a fan praised Dolly.

On the other hand, many netizens asked for more information about the Broadway musical by commenting on X.

"How amazing will this be? I sure wish I was able to see it. Will you be starring In your musical? Who else could be Dolly? How exciting, I know it will be a smash hit!", one fan asked.

"When and where can I pre-order my tickets to opening day!?," questioned another netizen.

More about Dolly Parton's Broadway musical and other projects

Dolly Parton's upcoming Broadway project is said to include scores of new songs written specifically for the musical. However, it would also have the 26-time Billboard country chart-topper's most famous songs in the list. According to the CMA Fest website, these tracks are described as "all your favorites."

The show is set to be released in 2026, so there has been no announcement of its exact release date, casting details, creative hires, and theater yet. The producers for the musical Hello, I'm Dolly are Parton herself, Adam Speers from ATG Productions, and Danny Nozell from CTK Enterprises.

Dolly Parton has been in the music and acting industry for more than 60 years but the artist has shown no signs of slowing down. Aged 13, she made her first guest appearance on the Grand Ole Opry in 1959.

In October 2022, the singer dropped her second New York Times bestselling coffee table book titled Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. She also came out with her highest debuting album, Rockstar, in November 17, 2023. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 and hit the first spot on six Billboard charts.

During the Fan Fair X at CMA Fest, the actress also introduced plans to build a hotel in Nashville. The place would be named Songteller Hotel, titled after her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.