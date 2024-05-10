Is Billie Eilish scared of Eminem? Rapper had surprising response to singer's confession

When rapper Eminem heard that singer Billie Eilish had said "I was scared of Eminem my entire life," he responded to it in a rap, released in 2020. The 22-year-old made the revelation while speaking in a Noisey interview in 2019 when she spoke about Eminem. The interview was uploaded on Noisey's YouTube channel on May 6, 2019.

Eminem heard the comment and responded to it in a track of his studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, which dropped on January 17, 2020.

In one of the album's tracks, titled Alfred's Theme, Eminem added a line in his rap highlighting how he gave nightmares to Billie Eilish. The track, released in the deluxe edition (Side B) of the rapper's album, has 38,127,364 streams on Spotify. Its lyrical video, which was released on Eminem's YouTube channel on May 5, 2021, has over 16 million views and 485k likes.

Billie Eilish mentioned Eminem "freaked" her out in the Noisey interview

In the May 2019 Noisey interview, the first question that Billie Eilish was asked was to pick her favorite rapper among Drake, Eminem, and Childish Gambino. While the Bad Guy singer didn't say anything about Drake at all, she did make a surprising revelation about Eminem, saying:

"I was scared of Eminem my whole life, always, the dude's terrifying, the dude freaked the f*** out of me, oh my god."

Eilish's comment about Eminem caught the attention of countless listeners, ultimately reaching the Renegade rapper, who responded to it eight months later through one of the tracks in his eleventh studio album. Here are the lines from Alfred's Theme that talk about Billi Eilish:

"Homicidal vision when I'm spitting like this/ But really I'm just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes/ Which is really childish and silly, but I'm really like this/ I'm giving nightmares to Billie Eilish, I'm Diddy's side b****"

It has been four years since the song was released, but Eilish has yet to make a statement about it.

Billie Eilish also compared Biggie's voice to a "warm blanket" in the Noisey interview

After making the Eminem comment, Billie Eilish went on to say that she'd pick Childish Gambino "one billion percent," further saying:

"Childish Gambino like created me, dude. I don't even know, that's crazy, that's a god, you can't even put him on a list with other people."

Elsewhere in the Noisey interview, Eilish was also asked to choose between Biggie, Tupac, and Jay-Z, responding to which the 22-year-old picked Biggie, saying:

"Honestly Biggie. I feel like Tupac's vibe is cooler. But Biggie's voice is just like a big heavy warm blanket on you, which is probably what it feels like if he laid on top of you."

Among the other questions on the Noisey Questionnaire of Life was which superpower Eilish would pick between being invisible and being able to fly, where the songstress chose the latter, claiming she had always wanted to fly and also has "so many dreams" about it.

When given a choice between the Beatles and Elvis, the Bellyache singer picked the former, claiming she had never heard Elvis because she was "born too late for that."

Recently, the singer-songwriter was working on her third studio album with her brother, Finneas. The album - Hit Me Hard and Soft - is complete and ready to be released on May 17. Eilish has also announced an accompanying live tour of the album, which kicks off in September in Quebec, Canada. The tour will conclude in July 2025 in Dublin.