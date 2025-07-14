Is Kid Rock sending trucks full of supplies to flood-ravaged areas? Viral claim debunked 

Recently, a rumor spread online claiming that singer and songwriter Kid Rock sent trucks full of supplies to flood-affected areas in Texas. The Facebook page, America’s Last Line of Defense, shared the claim on July 13, 2025, in a post that was captioned:

Ad

“Some people pretend they care, and others show their work. Thank you, Kid!”

The post featured images of Rock along with a truck that had the words, “Kid Rock ‘Live’ Trucker” and “Live Trucker: Kid Rock’s Greatest Hits Live” written on it.

“Kid Rock is headed to Texas with truckloads of supplies for flood victims. This will be the fifth time he’s sent his tour trucks to disaster-ravaged areas with relief. ‘It’s a least I can do to give back. Especially where so many Christians were affected,’” the image text further read with a quote attributed to the artist.

Ad

Trending

It also claimed that neither Taylor Swift nor Beyoncé contributed to the relief efforts for the Texas flood victims and survivors. The post gained traction and amassed over 10,000 reactions.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. There has been no official statement from Kid Rock or his team about sending truckloads of supplies to flood-affected areas in Texas. No credible reports from major media outlets have confirmed this.

Ad

Additionally, America’s Last Line of Defense's Facebook page is known for its parody content posted to go viral. The bio also states that it is “the flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash,” adding that “Nothing on this page is real.” Therefore, the viral claim can be debunked.

Kid Rock did not send supplies to flood-stricken areas in Texas

The image used in the now-discredited post by America’s Last Line of Defense about Kid Rock included the watermark, “Nothing on this page is real.” Additionally, it featured a misleading comment from the post creators, which read:

Ad

“We're so proud of Kid Rock. There can be no better role model for a Conservative Christian. He's the dreamiest. God Bless America.”

Moreover, America’s Last Line of Defense is affiliated with the clickbait website dunning-kruger-times.com, known for its misleading and satirical content shared for sensationalism.

Notably, similar claims about other musicians, including Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Rod Stewart, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen, and George Strait, also appeared on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Claims about athletes like Tom Brady, George Kittle, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, and Patrick Mahomes, along with MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow and Democratic U.S. Representative from Texas, Jasmine Crockett, also arose online. Each of these celebrities was donating millions of dollars, sending food and water supplies, clothes, medicines, and other relief items, or visiting flood-affected areas themselves.

However, none of these celebrities sent relief efforts to Texas during the ongoing flash floods. Fact-checking websites such as Lead Stories, PolitiFact, and Snopes have debunked the rumors, pointing out that many contained tell-tale signs of AI.

Ad

According to Snopes, so far, the NFL has announced a $1.5 million donation for those affected by the Texas flood. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have also contributed half a million dollars each. Columbian pop icon Shakira also announced last weekend that a portion of the proceeds from her July 5 San Antonio concert would be donated to the families impacted by the flash flood in Texas Hill County.

"Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, which is providing disaster relief to the families impacted," Shakira wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Likewise, United Services Automobile Association (USAA) donated $500,000 in humanitarian grants to support search, rescue, and recovery efforts, among other corporations and nonprofits.

Texas-based country music artists, including Robert Earl Keen, Cody Canada, Miranda Lambert, Whiskey Myers, and Hudson Westbrook, have also announced benefit concerts and contributions to relief efforts, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Torrential rains caused devastating flash floods in central Texas on July 3-4. Over a hundred fatalities have been reported, while several others remain missing, including children who went to attend summer camps around the Guadalupe River.

Some of the worst-affected areas include Kerr County, Travis County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Kendall County, and Tom Green County, according to BBC reports. Other U.S. states, including New Mexico, Illinois, and North Carolina, have also been impacted by floods.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More