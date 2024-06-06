Is Taylor Swift also a painter? Her Reputation release included a magazine for Target customers

Singer Taylor Swift has done a number of things apart from singing and songwriting. She has directed short films, including the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well, and has also produced many of her own songs over the years. However, that's not all that the Blank Space singer has done, she has tried her hand at painting, even gifting her art to Norwegian singer Girl in Red.

While Taylor Swift is not a professional painter, she would often post her paintings on her Instagram profile. Her sixth studio album, Reputation, was released with two magazines for Target customers and also had several Taylor Swift original paintings.

Taylor Swift's 2017 album, Reputation, came with two magazines that included her artwork

Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation was her sixth studio album and came with two magazines that had several things related to the singer. This included exclusive photographs, poems, lyrics to her songs, and the singer's artwork.

She took to X (then Twitter) on November 8, 2017, to announce the release of the Target-exclusive magazines and inform her fans across the globe of the same.

The tweet also had a behind-the-scenes clip showing the making of the magazine and saw Swift shooting professional photos and painting on a canvas with a brush in hand. While some of the photos were professional, most of the others were semi-candid shots. The latter gave fans an insight into Taylor's personal life and adventures away from the media's eyes.

The magazines also had some of her original paintings; most were abstract landscape paintings made with watercolor on a canvas.

In one of the paintings, the Red singer used shades of blue to paint the horizon between the sky and an unending stretch of ocean. The grey clouds accentuated the vastness and mystery of the ocean underneath. Swift, who captioned all the paintings, wrote under this one:

"...I'm doing better than I ever was."

In another painting, Taylor used yellow and shades of orange to paint the same horizon at sunset. The dark grey clouds and a tinge of white spread across the ocean and seemingly represented a loss in calmness.

"All the lines are calling me one, nobody's heard from me for months," Swift captioned the painting.

However, her most interesting artwork in the magazine was a piece of abstract art that seemed like a concoction of multiple shades. Taylor painted a foilage-inspired piece with crimson, purple, yellow, green, and silver splashes. In the middle of the painting, she wrote, "Is this the end of all the endings?"

The magazine covers also had headlines like "Who is Olivia's father?," "Will her poetry reveal the truth?," and "Why she disappeared?" This only added to the mystery and helped with the promotion of her album, Reputation.

What was Taylor Swift's Reputation all about?

Reputation is Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, released on November 10, 2017. It was the last one she released with Big Machine Records, her first recording label. Reputation followed a linear narrative featuring the protagonist expressing rage at external factors that have tarnished her reputation in front of the world.

Reputation's promotion followed a unique pattern, as Taylor Swift cleared all her social media profiles days before the release of the album. The now 34-year-old deleted all the photos from her Instagram profile, apart from removing her profile picture and bio from her X handle.

Following its release, Reputation broke several records. Its lead single, Look What You Made Me Do, topped several charts across the world from its debut week after release. The album became Taylor's fourth consecutive album to sell over one million units in the first week, while the Reputation Stadium Tour became the highest-grossing North American tour in history. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the album triple platinum, and it spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

Reputation also won big in that year's music industry awards. At the American Music Awards, Taylor's album grabbed the Favorite Pop/Rock Album. Meanwhile, it was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 51st Academy Awards.

Reputation also won a Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Album, a Japan Gold Disc Award, and a Libera Award for Independent Impact Album. It received nominations for Top Billboard 200 Album, ARIA Music Award for Best International Artist, and a Juno Award nomination for International Album of the Year.