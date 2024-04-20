Girl in Red says Taylor Swift sent her "very cute little" paintings, adding "I got them framed"

Norwegian pop-rock singer, Girl in Red spoke to NME on April 12, 2024, about the handmade paintings Taylor Swift gifted her after she sent Swift a copy of her debut album. The singer said that Swift had given her "some paintings and her vinyl" which she framed and hung up on her wall.

"She [Taylor Swift] sent me some paintings and her vinyl, which I already had, but she’s just a gem, and she’s a very beautiful person. She made those paintings, and I got them framed, and I got them hung up because it’s her little flowers and my lyrics on there. It’s a very cute little thing," Girl in Red said.

The 25-year-old singer said that Taylor Swift sent her the gift as a thank-you gesture after the former sent her a copy of her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet. She explained that right after her first album came out, Taylor had reposted it, which the Norwegian singer thought was "insane."

"I sent her my album as a thank you, and she emailed me being like, ‘Oh my God, you sent me your album. I was just about to order it, that’s so kind of you.’ Then she was like, I want to send you something',” the singer added.

Girl in Red, whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim, had opened for the North American leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She added that Swift had handpicked her to perform.

Exploring Girl in Red's career as she discusses Taylor Swift and the gifts she's received

Girl in Red, the Norwegian singer, who was born in 1999, has called Taylor Swift one of her "biggest musical influences" on multiple occasions. She has also said that she looked up to Swift.

Girl in Red spoke to DIY in April about opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and called it the "coolest opportunity" she had in her life.

"It was 100% the coolest opportunity I’ve ever had in my life, and I’m so grateful to Taylor for thinking of some Norwegian girl she listened to. That’s really sick. She didn’t have to do that, but she did. That’s why she is where she is," the singer said.

Girl In Red has also stated in an interview with Vulture that seeing Taylor Swift perform is what gave her the motivation to release her own albums. She released her first album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet in 2021, which won her three Norwegian Grammy Awards. Three years later, in April 2024, she released her second album, I’m Doing It Again Baby!

She is also known for her singles, I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend, We Fell in Love in October, and many more songs.

Born and raised in Horten, Norway, Girl in Red stated in an interview with The Line of Best Fit that her grandfather could play the guitar and piano. However, she added that she grew up with almost no instruments at home. The singer noted that it was her grandfather who gifted her first guitar in 2012, for Christmas.

She began teaching herself many musical instruments, including the piano, and guitar, and also learned a lot about music production from her home. As the Girl in Red began producing and releasing her singles, her songs like Bad Idea, Girls, We Fell in Love in October and Midnight Love received multiple awards and love from the masses.

The singer's idol, Taylor Swift released her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024. She followed it up with an Anthology version of the album, releasing a total of 31 tracks on Friday.