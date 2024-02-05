9 Best-dressed females at Grammys 2024

The Grammys 2024 was a great show of fashion, with stars bringing their best to the red carpet. A lot of fun looks at the Grammys caught everyone's attention and showed how much fun the event was.

The Grammys 2024 were a treat to the eyes, be it Taylor Swift's magnificent entrance in Schiaparelli or Ice Spice's choice of Baby Phat. Many of the biggest names in music chose their best clothes for the event, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

Not only did the beautiful clothes at this year's Grammys stand out, but records were also broken. For example, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most nominations for Song of the Year. Fans were as excited for the musical awards as they were for the fashion ones. They couldn't wait to see what their favorite celebrities wore that night.

Here are the nine women who looked the best at the 66th Grammy Awards; it is evident that each star made thoughtful wardrobe selections and honored the fashion houses' histories. These ensembles served as declarations of uniqueness, skill, and artistic vision, in addition to being functional clothing. Let's examine the gowns that garnered media attention and the accomplished ladies who donned them.

A sneak peek at the best-dressed women at Grammys 2024

The outfits these celebrities chose, ranging from the sculptural elegance of Schiaparelli to Chanel's chic, presented how expressive clothes could ever be. Amid the designers' contributions to the fashion industry, each elegantly attired woman displayed her distinct aesthetic at Grammys 2024.

1) Taylor Swift chose Schiaparelli Couture

Taylor Swift's white Schiaparelli couture gown grabbed a lot of attention. The dress featured long trains, a high-leg slit, and was paired with black opera gloves and a watch choker. Swift's choice of attire was a departure from her teased "Reputation era" black, surprising and delighting fans.

Schiaparelli's renown for sculptural and innovative designs was evident, showcasing Swift's flair for dramatic, conversation-starting fashion. Swift's appearance was not just a fashion statement but a strategic move, aligning with her music career milestones.

2) Dua Lipa wearing Custom Courrèges and Tiffany & Co.

Dua Lipa felt "very strong" in her custom Courrèges gown, complemented by a Tiffany & Co. necklace. The deep V-neck and the Barbie-esque vibe were balanced with a Joan of Arc fierceness.

Courrèges is celebrated for its innovative and futuristic designs, and Dua Lipa's choice for the Grammys 2024 highlighted this legacy. Her outfit was a perfect blend of strength and femininity, showcasing why Courrèges remains a significant name in fashion.

3) Ice Spice in Baby Phat

Ice Spice brought back the '90s with her Baby Phat denim ensemble. This look, trimmed with fuzzy details, was a nostalgic throwback to a time of fearless fashion choices.

Baby Phat's influence on early 2000s style and its recent resurgence enhanced its enduring appeal. Ice Spice's outfit for the Grammys 2024 was a celebration of retro vibes, personal style, and the fun of fashion.

4) Olivia Rodrigo, wearing Archival Versace

Olivia Rodrigo opted for Old Hollywood glamor with a shimmering white gown from Versace's Spring 1995 collection. This choice, originally worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista, underscored Rodrigo's appreciation for iconic vintage fashion.

Rodrigo's Grammys 2024 outfit lived up to Versace's reputation for daring and glamorous designs. This outfit represented Rodrigo's style and also honored Versace's long history.

5) Tyla in Custom Versace

Tyla celebrated her first Grammy win in a custom Versace gown. This pastel-green asymmetrical dress echoed the brand's 2004 collection, nodding to Y2K fashion trends.

Versace's signature blend of boldness and beauty was evident, making Tyla's Grammy moment unforgettable. The revealing yet elegant dress demonstrated why Versace remains a go-to for celebrities seeking to make a statement.

6) Laverne Cox chose Archival Comme des Garçons

Laverne Cox wore a Comme des Garcons Spring/Summer 2015 piece. Cox's choice fits with the collection's theme of finding beauty in the unexpected, which shows how forward-thinking Rei Kawakubo is.

Comme des Garcons is known for making experimental and difficult clothes. Cox's Grammys 2024 outfit was a great example of how the brand has inspired fashion.

7) Gracie Abrams chose Chanel

Gracie Abrams chose a Chanel midriff-baring two-piece set, aiming for a look that felt true to herself. Chanel's reputation for timeless elegance and Abrams' desire for comfort and personal style converged beautifully at the Grammys 2024. Her outfit reflected Chanel's enduring legacy of sophistication and Abrams' commitment to authenticity.

8) Miley Cyrus chose Maison Margiela

Miley Cyrus sparked a social media frenzy by showing up in a custom ensemble designed by Maison Margiela's creative director, John Galliano, just after the brand-new haute-couture presentation of the Spring 2024 season became the talk of the town. It took 675 hours of handiwork to create this warrior-like "Artisanal" garment, which is made of 14,000 gold safety pins.

The matching Tabi ankle-strap shoes were developed by Christian Louboutin and are made of gold faux reptile and aged yellow velour. The actress had four different outfits on Grammy night, including this nearly nude dress.

9) Coco Jones wore Celia Kritharioti

With the five nominations, including Best R&B Album for What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones was also hoping to make a splash on Grammy night. She did a great job with this see-through dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, which has a low, plunging neckline.

Both the music and the clothes on the red carpet at the Grammys 2024 made it a night to remember. People will always remember the 66th Grammy Awards as a celebration of how unique, creative, and smart some of the most famous designers are.