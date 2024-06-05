Kany García 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Kany García has announced her Garcia 2024 tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 9, 2024, to December 1, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will be the singer's first major tour of the year and will be preceded by a couple of standalone Europe shows.

The upcoming tour is set to have performances in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. It was announced by Kany García via a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) page on June 5, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Artist presale for the tour will be available from June 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. At the same time, there will also be a Citibank Cardholder and VIP Package presales available.

There will be a Live Nation presale available from June 6, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by using the code CHORD. Simultaneously, there will also be a Ticketmaster presale available.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Presales and Tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website.

Kany García 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Kany García 2024 North American tour are given below:

October 9, 2024 — Dallas at Majestic Theatre

October 11, 2024 — Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theatre

October 12, 2024 — Phoenix, Pennsylvania at The Van Buren

October 13, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues

October 16, 2024 — San Jose, California at San Jose Civic

October 17, 2024 — Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

October 19, 2024 — El Cajon, California at The Magnolia

October 24, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre

October 26, 2024 — Stamford, Connecticut at The Palace Stamford

October 27, 2024 — New York City, New York — Theater at Madison Square Garden

October 29, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre

October 30, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 31, 2024 — Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre

November 1, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

November 7, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 8, 2024 — McAllen, Texas at McAllen Performing Arts Center

November 9, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theater

November 24, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

November 27, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

November 30, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

December 1, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

Expand Tweet

The upcoming tour is in support of the singer's newest album, García, which was released on May 2, 2024 via Sony Music. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart and has been certified platinum by RIAA's Latin section.

Speaking about the tour in a general press statement on June 4, 2024, Kany García stated that she is excited to bring her music to the US. She said:

"I am very excited to be able to bring my music to wonderful cities across the U.S. and share García, my most recent album, which has been received with so much giant love from my people."

The singer continued:

"Every concert is an opportunity to connect with my audience, to share stories, and create unforgettable moments together. I cannot wait to see you, to sing along, to celebrate life and music with you."

Expand Tweet

García is Kany García's latest album since 2022's El Amor Que Merecemos. Additionally, she will be receiving the Spirit of Change Award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music 2024, on June 9, 2024.