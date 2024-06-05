Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announces summer 2024 tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has announced their summer 2024 tour across mainland United States and Canada, titled the Summer Vacation Tour. The announcement was made via a post on their official Instagram page on June 4, 2024.
The tour is set to have concerts in cities such as Windsor, Kansas, and Las Vegas, among others. Presale for the tour is currently ongoing, with several presales available. There is an Artist presale and a Citibank Cardholder presale, with the latter being accessible with a valid debit or credit card from Citibank.
Also available will be VIP Package Presale, Ticketmaster presale, Social media presale, and local venue presales. General tickets will be available from June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. All presales and tickets can be accessed via Ticketmaster or the band's official website.
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar summer 2024 tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar summer 2024 tour are given below:
- August 8, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Indiana State Fair
- August 9, 2024 – Charles Town, West Virginia, at Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races
- August 11, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Lexington Opera House
- August 13, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz
- August 14, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia, at The National
- August 16, 2024 – Mashantucket, Connecticut, at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- August 17, 2024 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at The Wind Creek Event Center
- August 18, 2024 – Waterloo, New York, at Del Lago Resort & Casino
- August 20, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at GLC Live At 20 Monroe
- August 22, 2024 – Windsor, Canada, at Caesar's Windsor
- August 23, 2024 – Hammond, Indiana, at Horseshoe Hammond Casino
- August 24, 2024 – Columbia, Missouri, at Rose Music Hall
- August 27, 2024 – La Vista, Nebraska, at The Astro Theater
- August 28, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater
- August 30, 2024 – Quapaw, Oklahoma, at Downstream Casino Resort
- August 31, 2024 – Norman, Oklahoma, at Riverwind Casino
- September 3, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Union Event Center
- September 6, 2024 – Reno, Nevada, at Silver Legacy Resort Casino
- September 7, 2024 – Jacksonville, Oregon, at Britt Festival Pavilion
- September 8, 2024 – Forest Grove, Oregon, at McMenamins Grand Lodge
- September 10, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State, at Spokane Live
- September 13, 2024 – Redding, California, at Redding Civic Auditorium
- September 14, 2024 – Sacramento, California, at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento
- September 15, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst
- September 17, 2024 – Ventura, California, at The Majestic Ventura Theater
- September 19, 2024 – Valley Center, California, at Harrah's Resort Socal
- September 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea: The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas
- September 21, 2024 – Maricopa, Arizona, at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino
Speaking about the upcoming tour in a general press statement published on June 5, 2024, Dogstar stated:
"We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows. We wanted to keep it going! For this next U.S. run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well. Hope to see you out there!"
Dogstar is currently embarking on a Europe tour, which is scheduled to end on June 30, 2024, with a show at the OGR Sonic City in Turin, Italy. This tour will be followed by the band embarking on the newly announced North America tour.
Dogstar reunited in 2022 officially and released their third studio album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, on October 6, 2023, via Dillon Street Recordings.