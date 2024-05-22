YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour : Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from June 18, 2024, to August 17, 2024, in venues across mainland United States as well as the island US state of Hawaii. The tour is in support of the rapper's upcoming album, Just Re’d Up 3.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, and more. The tour and its presale were announced by the rapper via a post on his official X page on May 21, 2024:
Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code, JUSREDUP for the artist presale. Spotify and Live Nation presales are currently ongoing as well. Presale tickets are priced at an average of $57.50 for general tickets and $97.50 for VIP tickets.
Public tickets will be available from May 24, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. All tickets, general or presale, are subject to additional fees and processing charges and are available via Ticketmaster.
YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour dates and venues
YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour dates and venues are given below:
- June 28, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Hollywood Palladium
- July 5, 2024 — Reno, Nevada at TBA
- July 6, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- July 7, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Ace Of Spades
- July 10, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at TBA
- July 11, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at TBA
- July 12, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at TBA
- July 13, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at TBA
- July 14, 2024 — Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House
- July 16, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex
- July 18, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at TBA
- July 19, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater
- July 20, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at House Of Blues
- July 25, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live
- July 26, 2024 — New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- July 28, 2024 — Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- August 3, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House Of Blues
- August 4, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House Of Blues
- August 6, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at TBA
- August 8, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- August 10, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House Of Blues
- August 11, 2024 — San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park
- August 17, 2024 — Hawaii at TBA
YG is set to release his latest studio album, Just Re’d Up 3, sometime in July. The album is a follow up to the earlier mixtapes in the series, 2011's Just Re'd Up and 2013's Just Re'd Up 2. The upcoming tour in support of Just Re’d Up 3 is set to have Doe Boy and DJ Vision as supporting acts for the rapper.
More about YG and his music career
YG, born Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson on March 9, 1990, made his breakthrough with the album My Krazy Life, which was released on March 18, 2014, via Pushaz Ink, CTE World and Def Jam Records. The platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Top R&B/HipHop chart.
This was followed by two more successful albums, 2016's Still Brazy and 2018's Stay Dangerous, before the singer released his latest successful album, My Life 4Hunnid, on October 2, 2020. The latter peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.