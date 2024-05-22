YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour : Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from June 18, 2024, to August 17, 2024, in venues across mainland United States as well as the island US state of Hawaii. The tour is in support of the rapper's upcoming album, Just Re’d Up 3.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, and more. The tour and its presale were announced by the rapper via a post on his official X page on May 21, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code, JUSREDUP for the artist presale. Spotify and Live Nation presales are currently ongoing as well. Presale tickets are priced at an average of $57.50 for general tickets and $97.50 for VIP tickets.

Public tickets will be available from May 24, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. All tickets, general or presale, are subject to additional fees and processing charges and are available via Ticketmaster.

YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour dates and venues

YG’s ‘Just Re'd Up Summer’ 2024 Tour dates and venues are given below:

June 28, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Hollywood Palladium

July 5, 2024 — Reno, Nevada at TBA

July 6, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater

July 7, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Ace Of Spades

July 10, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at TBA

July 11, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at TBA

July 12, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at TBA

July 13, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at TBA

July 14, 2024 — Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House

July 16, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

July 18, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at TBA

July 19, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

July 20, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at House Of Blues

July 25, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live

July 26, 2024 — New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

July 28, 2024 — Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

August 3, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House Of Blues

August 4, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House Of Blues

August 6, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at TBA

August 8, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 10, 2024 — Anaheim, California at House Of Blues

August 11, 2024 — San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

August 17, 2024 — Hawaii at TBA

Expand Tweet

YG is set to release his latest studio album, Just Re’d Up 3, sometime in July. The album is a follow up to the earlier mixtapes in the series, 2011's Just Re'd Up and 2013's Just Re'd Up 2. The upcoming tour in support of Just Re’d Up 3 is set to have Doe Boy and DJ Vision as supporting acts for the rapper.

More about YG and his music career

YG, born Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson on March 9, 1990, made his breakthrough with the album My Krazy Life, which was released on March 18, 2014, via Pushaz Ink, CTE World and Def Jam Records. The platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Top R&B/HipHop chart.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by two more successful albums, 2016's Still Brazy and 2018's Stay Dangerous, before the singer released his latest successful album, My Life 4Hunnid, on October 2, 2020. The latter peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.