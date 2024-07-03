Ken Carson announces 5-track EP ‘More Chaos’ dropping this Friday

Opium signee and hip-hop artist, Ken Carson, has announced the release of a new mini-EP titled More Chaos, scheduled to be released this Friday. The EP will be distributed to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Opium and Interscope Records.

Today (June 3), Ken took to X (formerly Twitter) to post two tweets, one which confirmed the EP's release and the other hinting at More Chaos delivering five full-length tracks. The complete tracklist for this project is yet to be announced.

The new EP was preceded by the release of its lead single overseas, which dropped on all streaming platforms on April 12, 2024. This project serves as the deluxe edition to the rapper's third studio album, A Great Chaos, which was released back in October 2023.

Everything we know about Ken Carson's upcoming mini-EP 'More Chaos'

The first instance of this EP's oncoming release was hinted at during a post on Ken Carson's official X account, on October 31, 2023, when he uploaded a picture of multiple signed vinyl copies of his third studio album, as well as, previewing a phone case with "More Chaos" printed over it.

On March 13, Ken Carson reopened the album's official Instagram profile to upload several teasers for his upcoming mini-EP, as well as promotional posts hinting at the deluxe version of A Great Chaos. He also previewed several pieces of merch for More Chaos, a week later.

Toward the end of April, post the release of overseas, Ken Carson would confirm the complete list of tour dates for his upcoming World Tour, which officially starts with the first show in Orlando, Florida, on July 8, 2024.

Ken Carson's 2024 World Tour: Dates, Tickets, and Venues

Ken Carson's More Chaos drops days before the rapper heads off on his 2024 World Tour, which will find Ken performing live sets across major cities in the United States before heading off to Europe for the final leg of this tour.

Although the tour kicks off this coming Monday, Ken will also be performing a set at Rolling Loud 2024, in Ebreichsdorf, Austria. This performance is coincidentally set for the same day More Chaos releases, on July 5, 2024, promising a highly energetic performance from the rapper.

The complete list of dates and venues for Ken Carson's 2024 World Tour has been provided below:

July 8, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Warehouse at CCF

July 9, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida, at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

July 10, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at Jannus Live

July 12, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

July 13, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

July 14, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum

July 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Van Buren

July 19, 2024 – San Diego, California, at SOMA San Diego

July 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

July 23, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at The Warfield

July 26, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

July 27, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox SoDo

July 29, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at PNE Forum

July 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Union

August 1, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

August 3, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Fillmore Minneapolis

August 4, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater

August 7, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan, at Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 8, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live!

August 10, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theatre & Ballroom

August 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at History

August 14, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at M Telus

August 16, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Roadrunner

August 18, 2024 – Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

August 20, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Terminal 5

August 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore Philadelphia

August 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

August 29, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore

August 30, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at The Ritz

September 15, 2024 – Manchester, England, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

September 16, 2024 – Birmingham, England, at O2 Academy

September 17, 2024 – London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley

September 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

September 22, 2024 – Paris, France, at Élysée Montmartre

September 24, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Zoom

September 25, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands, at 013 Poppodium

September 27, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at La Madeleine

September 29, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

September 30, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Komplex 457

October 1, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Theaterfabrik

October 3, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Palladium

October 5, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Garbe

Although few of these venues are currently sold out, interested fans can view and purchase tickets from Ken's official website, which is linked in his Instagram bio. Tickets for this event can also be purchased via ticket vendors like Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Ken Carson will also be performing a live set at this year's Summerfest Festival, alongside artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Alison Wonderland, BigXThePlug, and more.

