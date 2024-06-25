“2016 was peak”- Internet divided over 2024 XXL Freshmen list

XXL just released their 2024 Freshmen List which is a yearly round-up of the hottest rappers in the industry. The list covers upcoming artists and singers across Hip-Hop, interviewing them about their music and success, while also grouping them together to perform freestyle cyphers.

This year's list is titled "Not Like Us" referencing Kendrick Lamar and DJ Mustard's No.1 diss track, which was released back in May. Rappers like 4batz, Hunxho, Scar Lip, and Rich Amiri are included on their 2024 roster, with Southside coming on board to direct the production of the XXL Cyphers.

The internet and Hip Hop community has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions on 2024's Freshman Class. Although individual fanbases were happy with their favorite rapper getting recognized, many users highlighted their mixed reactions to the publication's round-up.

One individual highlighted their appreciation for the publication's 2016 list for being the "peak" of XXL's Freshmen list, which included 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Dave East, Lil Dicky, Anderson .Paak, and Desiigner, as part of their roster.

An X user reacts to XXL's 2024 Freshman Class (Image via X/@562chriss)

Similar reactions followed with users critiquing the 2024 Freshman Class, calling out the publication for their new roster. One user even suggested that many of the rappers on this year's list "can't rap on beat".

"How come so many of them can’t rap on beat? Why can’t we promote real artists that actually know how to rap? Asking for literally everyone." - Said one critic.

"You guys still do this? I hate to break it to ya... But no one cares anymore lol." - Said another.

"NOT LIKE US in all caps for this cover is hilarious. Y’all just had to get that phrase off" - One user claimed.

However, several fans shared their appreciation for XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, expressing their love and support for their favorite rappers being represented as upcoming stars on the publication's list.

"Bossman DLow the hardest rapper on here. Got love for Cash Cobain and That Mexican OT too" - Said one fan.

"This is honestly the best class I’ve seen in a while" - Said another.

"8/10 list. Top 4 are... That Mexican OT, BossMan Dlow, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho" - Said another fan.

Everything we know about XXL's 2024 Freshman Class

XXL have finally announced their 2024 Freshman Class which includes 11 of the hottest upcoming rappers, many of whom released their debut EP and projects over the past year. The list of artists included on the publication's roster has been provided below:

4batz Cash Cobain That Mexican OT Rich Amiri BossMan Dlow BigXThaPlug Hunxho Maiya The Don Scarlop Lay Bankz Skilla Baby

The magazine announced the list by releasing a video of their roster reacting to "Mean Comments" critics had posted about them online. This upload also marks the publication's annual video where they put their Freshmen in front of the camera, to live-react and deal with online hate.

During the video, Maiya The Don reads a comment that critiques her ability to rap. The Brooklyn artist responds by stating:

"Guess who thinks I can rap? Boy, do I have news for you. Not me being on a platform celebrated for rappers!"

Another standout moment in this video is a clip where Hunxho hilariously reacts to a fan claiming the rapper's face looked like "Squidward's house". He stares at the camera before stating:

"I prolly do look like Squidward house"

Later during the video, Skilla Baby reads a comment where a critic makes fun of the rapper by comparing his appearance to a "french fry". The rapper shrugs off the comment, taking it as a compliment when he says:

"I don't know if you saying that as a bad thing or you saying you tryna eat me. Like am I edible, I don't really know but imma take it as a compliment anyway"

XXL is yet to release the Freestyle Cyphers for the 2024 Freshman Class. As per the trailer uploaded today (June 25), each rapper expresses their appreciation for being included on the roster before the publication introduces each member on the list.