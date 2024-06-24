The Top 5 hottest Hip Hop releases for the week

Every Friday we get some of the biggest music releases across genres, with artists dropping lead singles and full-length projects on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

This week we'll be looking at some of the hottest Hip Hop music drops from some of the biggest rappers in the game. From rising stars to established artists, our list will include records that would make an impressive addition to every Hip Hop fan's music playlist.

Rap Radar: Hip Hop releases of the week (17 June 2024 - 23 June 2024)

These five records have caught major attention from online news media outlets across social media, with many projects aiming to break through Billboard's album and Hot 100 charts.

1) FREAK SHOW (G Eazy) - Album Release

G Eazy has followed up his 2021 project These Things Happen Too with his seventh studio album titled FREAK SHOW, which was distributed to all major streaming platforms via RCA Records, under an exclusive license from G-Eazy LLC.

The LP consists of features from French Montana, Coi Leray, Kaliii, Lancey Foux, and Leon Bridges, the complete tracklist for FREAK SHOW has been listed below:

Welcome Showbiz Freak Show (Feat. French Montana) Femme Fatale (Feat. Coi Leray and Kaliii) Say Less (Feat. Lancey Foux) Backseat WTFDIK South Of France One Day (Feat. Leon Bridges) Love You Forever Lady Killers III Anxiety

2) F--k The Rap Game (6LACK) - Single Release

6LACK teamed up with producers, Los Hendrix and Slimwav, for a new single F--k The Rap Game distributed to streaming platforms via LVRN, and was uploaded to all DSPs on June 21.

6LACK dropped the single with an accompanying music video, which officially follows up on the rappers' 2023 release Since I Have A Lover.

"F--k the rap game, mm, The politics is lame, mm / I'ma keep on mindin' my business, keep on countin' my digits, mm / F--k the rap game, mm, The politics is lame, mm / I'ma keep on mindin' my business, keep on countin' my digits, mm" - 6LACK sings on the hook.

3) Movie (Your Old Droog) - Album Release

Your Old Droog's ninth studio album titled Movie dropped last Friday and was distributed to all DSPs independently.

Droog's 18-track LP includes features from Conductor Williams, Method Man, Denzel Curry, Madlib, and Yasiin Bey. The complete tracklist for Movie has been provided below:

Success & Power Crescent Moon How Do You Do It? I Think I Love Her Mantra Grandmother's lessons Mercury Thermometers (Feat. Conductor Williams) What Else? The Sandbox The Interview 3 MILLI Yodi Dodi The Interview Part 2 A Damn Shame DBZ (Feat. Method Man, Denzel Curry, and Madlib) Roll Out Movie Care Plan - Bonus (Feat. Yasiin Bey)

4) Gimme A Second 2 [Remix] (Rich The Kid x Kanye West) - Single Release

Rich The Kid also released a remix of his collaboration with Peso Pluma titled Gimme A Second 2, which appeared as part of the tracklist on the Latin rapper's recent fourth studio album ÉXODO.

The new remix features a verse performed by Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West who also assisted in reproducing the instrumental on the track, alongside The Legendary Traxster and Digital Nas.

"My oldest said, Daddy not going to Heaven / Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn't present / They was tryna treat a king like a peasant / They bought my son a new dad like it's no headache" - Kanye West raps on 'Gimme A Second 2'.

5) Parking Lot (DJ Mustard x Travis Scott) - Single Release

DJ Mustard just dropped a new single featuring Travis Scott titled Parking Lot, marking the duo's second career collaboration. The new song acts as the lead single for Mustard's upcoming fourth studio album FAITH OF A MUSTARD SEED, which is scheduled to hit DSPs next month.

"I said it ain't no comin' back, no way I thought I'd lose a twin (Yeah) / Goin' up another M, blowin' up will never end (Yeah) / Slowin' up, oh, never then, goin' dumb will never end (Yeah) / Pourin' up will never end, tore it up and go again (Yeah) / Used to be just me and twin, now it's her and all her friends, yeah (Yeah)" - Travis raps toward the end of his first verse on 'Parking Lot'.

Other notable Hip Hop releases that dropped this past Friday include Jaden Smith's new single Roses, which marks his first release since 2021's CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition.