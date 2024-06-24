A review of Jaden Smith’s new single ‘Roses’ 

Jaden Smith has finally returned after almost three years with a new single Roses that follows up on his 2021 mixtape CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition. It's unclear if his latest release is part of a larger project the rapper intends on dropping but it does appear the catchy soundtrack has left his fanbase wanting more.

Jaden announced the release via multiple social media posts made on June 21, the day Roses was uploaded to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms). Today (June 24) Jaden uploaded a reel that finds the rapper on set shooting a visualizer for the song, with several flowers and roses present in the background.

Trending

Jaden's Roses was distributed to all streaming platforms independently under an exclusive license to Three Six Zero and Gamma, alongside a visualizer uploaded to the rapper's official YouTube channel.

Breaking down Jaden Smith's latest release 'Roses'

Jaden teamed up with producer Aksel Arvid to compose the bouncy track. Both artists creatively brought transient-sounding pop music to the forefront of Roses, with a blend of Hip Hop as seen in the rapper's delivery on the final verse. His last verse also alludes to a love triangle created between himself, Kylie Jenner, and Tyga.

The single has a runtime of 3:24 minutes and finds Jaden Smith speaking on the struggles of being in a relationship, when he's left longing for more. Some of the major themes Smith dives into on Roses are listed below:

Love

Relationships

Intimacy

Loss

Pain

Resentment

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"Roses (Yeah) / Left them at your door 'cause I was hoping (Was hoping) / They would lead you home tonight 'cause I ('Cause I don't) / Don't sleep 'less you're by my side"

After delivering an intro addressed to "Dahlia," we find the rapper delivering the catchy hook for the song drawing listeners into a story of love and heartbreak. His chorus effectively highlights Jaden's longing for a deeper connection with this unnamed person, citing he can't "sleep" unless they're by his side.

(Verse 1)

"Just tell me what it takes and I'm all yours (Heartbreak) / Heartbreak and oil paintings on cardboard (Oh, paintings on cardboard) / Girl, that's not a Great Lake, that's a harbor (Heartbreak) / Your face look like stars when it gets darker"

As the song progresses, listeners are introduced to Jaden Smith's first verse which comprises a single bar. The rapper expresses his love for his partner by alluding to the various elements of this relationship that intrigue him, like in the last line where he compares his partner's beauty to stars shining through a dark sky.

(Pre-Chorus)

"Sorry our situation's dying out / But I just wanna take you home (Home) / I just wanna take you home"

Before Jaden Smith returns with the chorus, the rapper delivers a single line highlighting his longing for an intimate relationship, building on the track's theme of heartbreak and loss.

(Verse 2)

A screenshot of Jaden Smith in the visualizer for 'Roses' (Image via YouTube/@OfficialJaden)

"Just tell me what it takes and I'm all yours (Came down the sky) / 'Cause I been standing here on this home for way too long (Baby, it's been a while) / And I know your father told you that he should run along / Twisted oak trees and dirt roads"

Post the chorus, Jaden Smith delivers his second "single bar" verse where he cites his willingness to make the relationship work, speaking directly to his partner and asking her for guidance.

The pre-chorus and chorus return once again as the listeners transition into the melodic composition, which matched with Jaden's spacy delivery brings this track to life.

(Verse 3)

A screenshot of Jaden Smith in the visualizer for 'Roses' (Image via YouTube/@OfficialJaden)

"I'm still stuck on them picket fences (No, no) / Blue skies and kids with questions / Our life went in different directions / Black rock suppressing inventions"

Jaden Smith's flow morphs into a more fact-paced delivery as the rapper begins to recount instances of a failed relationship, and the many reasons for why he believes it never worked out.

"Right after the *** injections / Tyga came in the picture and I was the cynical best friend / Pinnacle, less than / Feeling, inhale a breath in / And dealing with real resentment uh, uh"

The verse then seemingly begins to center around Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner's rumored relationship from 2015. The rapper suggests how Jenner being intimate with Tyga was a major factor for why he began to feel alienated and resentful toward their relationship, citing him being treated as a "cynical best friend".

Jaden effectively references both, Kylie and Tyga, without calling out their names by citing Jenner's "Lip Injection" surgery at the start of the bar. Smith then alludes to Tyga's involvement by using a tiger's roar as an adlib while mentioning the Rack City rapper's name.

A screenshot of Jaden Smith in the visualizer for 'Roses' (Image via YouTube/@OfficialJaden)

"It's self-directed, I ain't get the lesson / I had the pen, but didn't answer messages / I could have sent a text and got us some flower necklaces / All your buttons, I pressed them / All our boundaries tested 'em"

Jaden Smith expresses how these feelings of resentment are truly directed toward himself. The rapper recounts instances where instead of testing his partner's boundaries, he believes he could've done more to secure himself in this relationship.

"I act nice, but I'm bad as the rest of 'em / 'Cept that one night that we found love at the festival / And I left feelin' hopeless / And we wasn't the closest when I wrote this, but you still deserve roses"

The final bar appears to once again reference Jaden's relationship with Kylie Jenner, by alluding to various news media posts that reported them as a couple after the celebrities were spotted at the 2015 Coachella Festival together. Smith delivers the Roses' hook one last time before the song officially ends.

Jaden Smith's visualizer for Roses is intriguing as it presents his colorful outlook on the relationship, with him and his partner painting flowers, while seated in a garden. There's also a clip where Jaden appears lost in thought while staring at a ticket for "Dune 2," which stars Kylie Jenner's current boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.