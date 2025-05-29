Kool & the Gang members list explored as Michael Sumler dies in car crash, aged 71 

Kool & the Gang member Michael Sumler died on May 25, 2025, at the age of 71 in a car accident. The Cobb County Police Department confirmed his death, saying that Sumler's vehicle crashed into another one on Veterans Memorial Highway.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Sumler, who was driving his car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Mableton Mayor Michael Owens expressed his grief on Facebook with a statement, recalling Sumler’s contributions to the music and entertainment communities over the years.

"We are saddened by the death of musician Mike Sumler. ‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flair and excitement to Kool & the Gang for decades,” the post read.

Michael’s band also paid tribute to him in a statement to People magazine, saying that Sumler did everything he could to ensure that the group members performed at their best during every performance. Additionally, the group acknowledged Sumler’s contributions.

“He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events. Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace,” they said.

Song Source Music Group member Adrian Meeks spoke to Fox 5 Atlanta, saying that Michael managed to create hype among the audience. He described Sumler as a kind and intelligent person who wanted to see everyone achieve success in their lives.

“He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life. He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends,” Meeks said.

Kool & the Gang has been active since the ‘60s: Band members and other details explored

The group’s biography on their self-titled website states that they have toured worldwide, performing alongside artists such as Elton John and Kid Rock.

The band’s journey dates back to 1964, when Ronald Bell and his brother, Robert “Kool” Bell, teamed up with a few friends to form a group. These friends were George Brown, Robert “Spike” Mickens, Charles Smith, Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, and Ricky Westfield.

Initially, the band was known as the Jazziacs. Kool & the Gang frequently changed their name, with some of them being The New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band, and Kool & the Flames. Moreover, the group has won multiple American Music Awards and boasts hit singles like Jungle Boogie in their credits.

Ronald died in 2020, and around two years later, George also passed away. Mickens died more than ten years ago, and Charles passed away in 2006. Meanwhile, Dennis died in August 2021.

Robert Bell is now the oldest member associated with the group. He has contributed his backing vocals to Kool & the Gang since its formation.

The current lineup features many other talented musicians, including keyboardists Curtis “Fitz” Williams, Amir Bayyan, and Walt Anderson. Curtis and Walt also provide backing vocals along with Shawn “Shawny Mac” McQuiller, Curtis Pulliam, Jermaine Bryson, Rick Marcel, and Louis “Nicky” Taylor. Shawn, Amir, and Rick play guitar for the band alongside Timothy on the drums.

Aside from Robert and Ronald’s group of friends, the former members of Kool & the Gang include Woodrow “Woody” Sparrow, Larry Gittens, Otha Nash, Kevin Lassiter, Clifford Adams, James “J.T.” Taylor, Sir Earl Toon, Michael Ray, Gary Brown, Sennie “Skip” Martin, Odeen Mays, and Gerald Harris.

Several musicians, including Donald Voyce, Royal Bayyan, Mark Blakey, Bernard Davis, and Lavell Evans, also performed during the tours.

Kool & the Gang has released 26 albums, starting with their self-titled album, which came out in 1969. Most of their projects have successfully secured a spot on the US Billboard 200, including Good Times, Spirit of the Boogie, Celebrate!, In the Heart, Emergency, Forever, and more. The band’s most recent album, People Just Wanna Have Fun, was released in July 2023.

