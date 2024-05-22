"Kung Foo Kenny no joke"— Fans react as Compton mural based on Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef goes viral

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that rocked the hip-hop community and the internet has spread to the streets of Compton, California, Kendrick Lamar's hometown. A mural featured on Compton Blvd. and N. Bullis Rd depicted a bloodied version of Drake in a bloodied yellow tracksuit with BBL Drizzy written on him opposite a depiction of Kendrick as a Kung Foo fighter.

The mural even had "They not like us" written beside Drizzy in reference to Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. A video of the mural, shot by a local named Mr. Johnson, immediately went viral on X. The video featured a voiceover from the stunned local, who was surprised that people went to the extent of having a mural painted, having a chuckle at the whole situation.

Many social media users were impressed by the mural and had a laugh at Drizzy's expense. Many X users opined that Lamar had won the beef between the two artists and stated that the mural was "savage." Here are some of the reactions from X in this regard:

"That’s a cold mural Kung Foo Kenny no joke 😂", a netizen wrote.

"Love it. Kendrick is better", a second one added.

"BBL DRIZZY IS CRAAZY💀💀🤣", thought another person.

"Ain't nobody leaving this matter alone fr. Kendrick did his part, now the fans are Completing the rest. It'll take a year for Drake to get over this mess," said yet another X user.

However, a few social media users were quite defensive of Drizzy and thought the mural was "pathetic" and "lame." Some even claimed that it was "corny" and pointed out details from the mural that they didn't like, including the font and details in the drawings. Here are some more reactions from X in this regard:

"lol cali trying to come back into contention 😝 pathetic", added another.

"So um is this supposed to be realism or what? Why tf his nose so big?? 😭", criticized one X user.

"How it started ... We snatching chains & burning tattoos.... How it's going .. Did y'all see the murial they put up in compton👀", observed yet another user.

Billie Eilish and Tom Hanks showed interest in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef went so viral that, in addition to the hip-hop community and the internet, a plethora of other celebrities seemed to be enjoying the back-and-forth as well. A video that started gaining attention on May 18 showed Bliie Eilish vibing to Lamar's Not Like Us.

The video showcased Billie Eilish at a party alongside other people dancing and singing along to Kendrick's fourth and final diss track, which was aimed at Drake. The track grabbed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and had Billie Eilish repeat the chorus, "They not like us."

On the other hand, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, confused by the ongoing commotion between Drake and Kendrick, texted his son, Chet Hanks, to understand the whole situation.

Chet wrote multiple paragraphs of texts to his father, sparing no detail while explaining the beef. He later posted the texts on his Instagram stories. After reading Chet's explanation, Hanks wrote back:

"Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??"

Chet replied:

"Did you not just read what I said."

After Kendrick Lamar dropped his record-breaking track Not Like Us, Drizzy responded with The Heart Part 6. Neither side has released any more tracks regarding the beef since.