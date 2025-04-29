"Love their precious friendship" — Fans react to Chris Martin hilariously carrying BTS' Jin on his shoulder during Coldplay's Seoul concert rehearsals

On April 29, 2025, Coldplay posted a series of photos featuring Chris Martin and BTS' Jin from the duo's soundcheck for the Music of the Spheres final show in Seoul, which took place on April 25. The pictures, clicked by photographer Anna Lee, were uploaded to the British band's mobile app.

In one picture, Chris was seen effortlessly carrying Jin on his shoulder, which went viral online due to its humorous appeal.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Coldplay frontman has carried Jin on his shoulder. When Jin appeared during the “Songbook” segment of the band's April 19 show, the audience roared in anticipation, and Chris Martin scooped Jin onto his shoulder and spun him in a playful twirl, prompting uncontrollable laughter from the BTS member and delighted cheers from fans.

The impromptu spin quickly went viral, with ARMY sharing slow-motion replays and fan art of the moment. Martin even planted a quick kiss on Jin’s cheek and delivered heartfelt thanks to the idol and BTS, stating,

“We are so grateful to you, my brother. Thank you for introducing us to BTS… We love you always.”

Subsequently, social media platforms exploded with praise and playful memes, as one fan wrote,

"And carrying Jin like he weighs nothing. Love their precious friendship."

Netizens flocked to X, referring to the rehearsal footage and joking about how Chris carried the BTS idol "like a sack of potatoes."

"Chris carrying Jin like a sack of potatoes," a fan wrote.

"Why is Chris carrying Jin like a rice sac," another joked.

"I'M SOBBING. CHRIS JUST CARRYING JIN OVER HIS SHOULDER," one fan added.

Several fans made light of the matter and added that at this point, Jin is Chris' personal "doll."

"EVERY SINGLE DAY THIS MAN KEEPS STEALING HIM AWAY FROM US," a fan wrote on X.

"At this point, Jin is Chris’ new doll," another fan said.

"This is how BTS carrying the whole K pop," one fan remarked.

Jin performs on stage for the first time after military discharge at Coldplay's Seoul concert

A surprise reunion of global stars unfolded during Coldplay’s Seoul leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, when BTS’ Jin joined frontman Chris Martin for both rehearsal antics and stage collaborations. Jin performed at Coldplay's Seoul shows on April 19 and 25, 2025.

The April 19 concert at Goyang Stadium marked Jin’s first concert performance since completing his military service last year, and his emotional speeches—pledging BTS’ return—added gravity to the euphoric atmosphere.

In behind-the-scenes clips that surfaced online, fans were treated to footage of Jin practicing Coldplay–BTS hits The Astronaut and My Universe with the British band, only to later be scooped up and twirled on Martin’s shoulder in a moment of joy.

On April 20, Coldplay’s official accounts shared rain-drenched photos of the rehearsal, revealing Jin in a raincoat and Chris Martin braving the downpour in a soaked hoodie. One image, in particular, showed Martin affectionately draping his arm around Jin’s shoulder as they reviewed stage positions; an intimate glimpse into their backstage rapport.

Away from Coldplay’s concerts, Jin is riding a career resurgence. His next solo album, ECHO, is slated for release on May 16, 2025, and will be followed by his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, covering nine global cities.

Meanwhile, BTS’ full group activities remain on hold as members Namjoon, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung are scheduled to complete their military service this year, with a reunion expected on June 21, 2025.

