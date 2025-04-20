"NAMJIN NATION WE ARE SO BACK" — Fans in frenzy as BTS' Namjoon comments underneath Jin's Instagram post with Coldplay's Chris Martin

On April 20, 2025, BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, aka RM, left a comment on bandmate Jin's Instagram post with Coldplay's Chris Martin. The photo is from a day ago when Jin made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's Seoul concert in Goyang. As soon as Jin walked onto the stage, Chris Martin and he kneeled down and bowed to one another to show their mutual respect.

Namjoon left a short yet heartfelt comment on his bandmate's post that read:

"I'm touched" (as auto-translated by Instagram).

Namjoon's comment, though simple, stirred a wave of emotions among ARMYs, as it highlighted the enduring bond between BTS members, even amidst their ongoing military service. Namjoon began his military service on December 11, 2023, joining fellow BTS members in fulfilling South Korea's mandatory enlistment requirement.

Fans interpreted the gesture as a testament to their enduring friendship and mutual respect. One fan mentioned how RM commented on Jin's post after months. He last commented on Jin's Instagram post in September 2024 when the latter attended the Milan Fashion Week as GUCCI's global ambassador.

Excited over the latest comment the fan wrote on X:

"NAMJIN NATION WE ARE SO BACK"

ARMYs worldwide responded to Namjoon's comment with a mix of emotions, expressing joy at the visible camaraderie and longing for the group's return. Several fans left hilarious remarks as the post went viral online.

"Namjoon fight back and show up at the Dallas Jin show," a fan wrote.

"He saw my tweet abt being a starved namjinist and gave me yet another crumb," another fan wrote.

"He is galling bc his omega is getting perceived by a different alpha 'this is touching.' okay possessive jealous alpha," another fan joked.

Social media platforms were abuzz with messages of excitement for BTS' RM and Jin's hilarious reunion on Instagram.

"I LOVE ME SOME NAMJIN CRUMBS," a fan reacted.

"Joon has declared war I repeat, joon has declared war. My man ain’t gonna go back without a fight. HE IS SERIOUS FOR HIS MAN," another fan joked.

"Pov: you are the jealous bf," another fan added.

From My Universe to Glastonbury: Coldplay and BTS' friendship deepens over the years

British rock band Coldplay celebrated their friendship with South Korean supergroup BTS in an emotional tribute during their Glastonbury Festival 2024 headline act.

A major projection of BTS lit up the Pyramid as the British rock band was performing their collaborative track, My Universe, on the Pyramid Stage.

“Though they are in the army right now, we are gonna sing all the way to Korea. To my brothers in BTS, we are sending so much love," Chris Martin said.

The relationship between the British rock band and BTS began with their 2021 collaboration on the single My Universe. Co-written in both English and Korean, the track was featured on Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres and produced by renowned hitmaker Max Martin.

The song achieved remarkable success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became BTS' sixth chart-topper, along with their songs like Butter and Dynamite. Moreover, it became Coldplay's second since Viva La Vida in 2008.

The collaboration was more than a commercial success. It got both bands nominated for Grammys. Later, they took their friendship further after the two groups were spotted having dinner in Las Vegas. Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, were seen hanging with the BTS boys.

Later, Coldplay gifted a song to Jin titled The Astronaut before the latter left for his mandatory military service. The track's Korean verses were written by Jin, and he released it on October 28, 2022, the same day he performed the song for the first time at Coldplay's Argentina concert.

On April 19, 2025, Jin mentioned that his last solo concert was with the British rock band in Argentina, and his first concert show was with them again following his military discharge in June 2024.

