"Michael Jackson is the best R&B act of all time" — Joe Budden reacts to Beyoncé ranking above Whitney Houston in Billboard’s top R&B acts

Joe Budden and his fellow podcast panelists recently discussed Beyoncé and Whitney Houston's rankings in Billboard's new "75 Best R&B Artists of All Time" list, which also included Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Aretha Franklin, among others. The list, published on Billboard's website on June 19, 2025, is reportedly the follow-up to its 2015 iteration.

Back in 2015, Michael Jackson emerged victorious by taking over the number one spot. Ten years later, Billboard ranked Stevie Wonder as the "Best R&B Artist of All Time," followed by Aretha Franklin and the King of Pop. Here is Billboard's Top 10 Best R&B Artists of All Time:

Stevie Wonder Aretha Franklin Michael Jackson Beyoncé Whitney Houston James Brown Prince Mariah Carey R. Kelly Marvin Gaye

On June 20, Joe Budden discussed Billboard's latest list during a Patreon exclusive episode, titled "Toxic Activists," of his eponymous podcast. According to clips from the podcast circulated on social media, Budden asked his fellow co-hosts about Beyoncé's ranking on the list, questioning:

"Do y'all think Beyoncé should be higher on this list than Whitney [Houston]?"

Most of them answered yes, with Antwan "Ish" Marby adding that she should be in the top three. He also stated that his picks for the top three contenders were Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé. However, Marc Lamont Hill argued that Beyoncé was not the greatest R&B singer/act of all time, to which Budden responded:

"Michael Jackson is the best R&B act of all time."

However, others debated Budden's point by arguing that the term "R&B" was tricky when referencing Michael Jackson's discography. Additionally, Ish added that Stevie Wonder "dedicated himself solely to R&B," implying he was more deserving of the title. Budden conceded that Wonder was the better R&B artist, but when discussing R&B acts, Michael Jackson emerged as the winner in his books.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hill and Melyssa Ford added that Michael Jackson was overwhelmingly known for his pop songs, to which Budden rebutted that the Billboard list seemingly threw genres "out the window" when they ranked the artists.

Beyoncé was described as "a living encyclopedia of Black music" in Billboard's list

Ten years after Billboard released its ranking of the Best R&B Artists of All Time, the publication decided to revamp the list to fit the current musical climate. On June 16, 2025, Billboard unveiled the latest iteration's 75-51 ranking, and on June 18, it revealed the 25-11 ranks. On Juneteenth (June 19), the publication announced the Top 10 R&B Artists of All Time, with Stevie Wonder taking the lead.

According to Billboard, the list was created on the merits of "vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence, and enduring generational/cultural impact." The publication also highlighted the importance of releasing the list in Black Music Month (June), writing:

"More crucial, however, is understanding a chief intention behind Billboard’s 75 Best R&B Singers of All Time. It’s a teachable moment at a time when Black history, culture and its achievements are being erased or revised across the board. Black Music Month originated in 1979 via the efforts of the observance’s co-founders Dyana Williams, Kenneth Gamble and Ed Wright."

Billboard ranked Stevie Wonder as the "Best R&B Artist of All Time" due to his position as a "revered pioneer" with an "unprecedented run of musical wizardry and groundbreaking albums." Meanwhile, Billboard described Aretha Franklin, who was ranked No. 2, as "one of the genre’s most heralded voices."

According to the publication, Michael Jackson was ranked No. 3 on the list despite his moniker as the "King of Pop" because he "remained grounded in his R&B roots." Beyoncé, ranked No. 4, was described as "a living encyclopedia of Black music, always seeking to add new, rule-defying entries."

"With 31 top 10 hits on Hot R&B Songs, five R&B Albums chart-toppers, 21 Grammys across the R&B field and nearly $2 billion in cumulative touring gross, Beyoncé isn’t just one of the best R&B artists of all time: She’s a living encyclopedia of Black music, always seeking to add new, rule-defying entries," the publication wrote.

At No.5, Whitney Houston was dubbed "one of the greatest singers to ever live." Other artists ranked in the list include Usher (No. 12), Mary J. Blige (No. 16), Chris Brown (No. 26), and Alicia Keys (No.33), among others.

In other Beyoncé-related news, the singer is currently on her "Cowboy Carter Tour" and is next scheduled to perform in Washington, D.C., on July 4.

