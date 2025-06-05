"That's not a Roc Nation thing" — Joe Budden explains the reason he has not discussed lawsuit against Desiree Perez is because a kid is involved

Joe Budden was asked about the latest lawsuit involving Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, by Queenzflip and Ice in the latest episode of his podcast. As the co-hosts asked Budden why he hadn't discussed the lawsuit on his channel yet, the former rapper said:

"I do have a certain type of sensitivity to speaking about any story where anybody's children. I want to be very clear on that. That's not a Roc Nation thing. Anybody's story that include their kids and how they going about parenting or not parenting, I let that play out."

The discussion about Desiree Perez's case on Budden's podcast was likely prompted by the claims DJ Akademiks made while speaking on the subject in a livestream last week.

Despite claiming that Roc Nation was "intentionally bullying and harassing" young creators, Akademiks clarified that he wanted "no smoke with Roc Nation" and wasn't willing to delve deeper into the Perez lawsuit to safeguard his career.

He also pointed out that even the big-budget podcasts of Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden were avoiding the subject, which meant it was best to maintain a safe distance from the entire controversy.

Details of the lawsuit involving Desiree Perez, explored

The lawsuit involving Desiree Perez was filed by her daughter, Demoree Hadley, as reported by NCB Miami last week (May 29, 2025). After allegedly spending two weeks in mental health institutions for no legitimate reason, Demoree accused Perez of orchestrating a forced psychiatric commitment by employing the Baker Act.

For the unversed, the Baker Act applies in circumstances where someone refuses to get a voluntary examination due to a mental illness they suffer from. In that situation, they can be detained for up to 72 hours for mental health examination "pursuant to Florida Statute Chapter 394".

Per Hadley's lawsuit, Desiree Perez used her money and influence to get her committed in a psychiatric facility in an attempt to separate her from her husband, Javon, and "to falsely accuse him of domestic violence".

Alongside her lawsuit, Hadley has also submitted her medical records, as well as bodycam footage of being urged into a grey pickup truck after the mother and aunt alleged that she was going to take her own life.

Per HotNewHipHop, Perez did file a domestic abuse lawsuit against Javon a month before Hadley's detainment lawsuit. The Roc Nation CEO also claimed to have evidence of Javon abusing Demoree for years, which the couple has denied.

Hilton Napolean II - Demoree Hadley's attorney - said about the lawsuit:

"I haven't seen anything in my entire 20 years of practicing law that it is so clear that someone did something wrong. The (Miami-Dade) State Attorney's Office wrote an eleven-page scathing closeout memoranda, which basically said that her mother made false allegations to the police."

Hilton also claimed that Perez harassed the couple for years, making unfounded accusations that prosecutors didn't follow.

While Desiree Perez has denied all the allegations made by her daughter, how the suit unfolds remains to be seen.

